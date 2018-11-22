7-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By Neighbour In Ghaziabad

The accused has been arrested. (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Ghaziabad and the accused has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place 10 days ago, they said, adding that the matter came to light after the girl's mother approached police on Tuesday.

S P (City) Shlok Kumar said the girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour 10 days ago but the accused had threatened the girl not to narrate the incident to her parents.

The girl's mother asked got to know about the incident on Tuesday. A police case was filed on Tuesday under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP said.

The girl was sent for medical examination, he said.