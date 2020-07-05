7 Workers Dead In Fire At Candle Factory Near Delhi

Those injured in the accident have been admitted to different hospitals.

At least seven workers were dead and three others suffered severe burns in a fire at a candle factory in Delhi's neighbouring city Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Those injured in the accident have been admitted to different hospitals.

The factory is situated In Bakharva village of Modinagar in Ghaziabad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to reach the spot and provide immediate relief to the injured in the incident, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

More Details Awaited.