5-Year-Old Girl's Body Found On Neighbour's Terrace In Ghaziabad

On August 2, she went missing. Since then the police and her family members had been searching for her. This morning her body was found in a gunny bag on the roof of neighbour's house.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: August 04, 2018 23:39 IST
Police said they are probing various angles in the case (Representational)

The body of a five-year-old girl, who was missing since Monday, was found today in a gunny bag on the terrace of a house adjoining her residence in Adarsh nagar colony of Khoda municipality.

Superintendent of Police (City) Akash Tomar said the girl was studying in a private school and her father works in a private company of Noida.

On August 2, she went missing. Since then the police and her family members had been searching for her. This morning her body was found in a gunny bag on the roof of neighbour's house.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Police are probing various angles in the case, Mr Tomar said.

