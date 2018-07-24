After 5-Storey Ghaziabad Building Collapse, Authorities Seal 84 Buildings

The building was being constructed in violation of rules without the approval of the GDA

After a five-storey building collapsed in Ghaziabad on Sunday, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has started sealing the illegal constructions and till Tuesday they have sealed 84 buildings.

"The GDA regularly checks the buildings for various criteria, including the material used and the age of the building. If a building fails to meet our criteria, we seal it," a GDA official requesting anonymity told IANS.

"The drive to seal the illegal constructions will continue," he said.

On Sunday, a five-storey building collapsed in Akash Nagar, killing two, including a six-year-old child, and injuring eight.

The National Disaster Response Force personnel are continuing to look for possible survivors and more bodies.

