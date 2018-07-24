After 5-Storey Ghaziabad Building Collapse, Authorities Seal 84 Buildings

On Sunday, a five-storey building collapsed in Akash Nagar, killing two, including a six-year-old child, and injuring eight.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: July 24, 2018 14:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After 5-Storey Ghaziabad Building Collapse, Authorities Seal 84 Buildings

The building was being constructed in violation of rules without the approval of the GDA

Ghaziabad: 

After a five-storey building collapsed in Ghaziabad on Sunday, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has started sealing the illegal constructions and till Tuesday they have sealed 84 buildings.

"The GDA regularly checks the buildings for various criteria, including the material used and the age of the building. If a building fails to meet our criteria, we seal it," a GDA official requesting anonymity told IANS.

"The drive to seal the illegal constructions will continue," he said.

On Sunday, a five-storey building collapsed in Akash Nagar, killing two, including a six-year-old child, and injuring eight.

The National Disaster Response Force personnel are continuing to look for possible survivors and more bodies.

The building was being constructed in violation of rules without the approval of the GDA.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ghaziabad Development AuthorityGhaziabadGhaziabad Building Collapse

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoCastor OilBurning Belly FatEggs In A DayFood with more proteinVeg high Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................