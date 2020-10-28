121 Polluting Units Demolished In Ghaziabad Since October 15

To contain air pollution, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15.

Twelve polluting factories were demolished by the district administration on Tuesday (Representational)

Ghaziabad:

A total of 121 polluting factories have been razed in Ghaziabad's Loni town since October 15, with a dozen units being demolished on Tuesday, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Mr Pandey told PTI that the district administration is taking all steps to curb air pollution, with polluting units being demolished and hefty fines being imposed on violators.

Twelve polluting factories were demolished by the district administration on Tuesday, he said.

According to the DM, 121 polluting units have been demolished in Loni town since October 15.

