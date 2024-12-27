Person Ordered 120 Manchurian Combos On A Train, Zomato Report Reveals

As 2024 comes to an end, many individuals and companies are looking back and learning from the past year. Many organisations and brands are mapping the trends that have defined 2024 and that reflect changing consumer preferences. Zomato recently released its year-end report that contains statistics regarding orders on its own platform as well as Blinkit (the quick commerce service also owned by Zomato). There are many interesting highlights worth noting. Biryani and Pizza emerged as the most popularly ordered food items this year on Zomato. Users across India clocked a total of 9,13,99,110 biryani orders and 5,84,46,908 pizza orders.

Zomato has partnered with the IRCTC to enable food delivery on trains when they stop at pre-decided stations on particular routes. Using this feature, a person "ordered 120 Manchurian combos on a train to feed the entire bogey," the report revealed. The brand highlighted another unique fact from 2024: a Delhi-based foodie managed to explore 1377 unique restaurants this year, as per Zomato's data.

The Blinkit section of the report also sheds light on food habits and popular items. India ordered over 17 million packs of Maggi using this service in 2024. People ordered more than 10 million Coca-Cola cans on Blinkit in 2024. The platform also clocked tens of thousands of orders for other drinks (packaged in bottles) this year, notably Thums Up, Maaza and Sprite. A single user ordered a total of 1203 bottles of Sprite in 2024. In terms of liquids, another bestselling item seems to be tonic water. Blinkit users across the country ordered 37,82,261 cans of it this year.

Also Read: Swiggy Clocked 83 Million Biryani Orders In India This Year: Report Reveals