Zomato Shares An Appreciation Post For Rohan Bopanna. Player Reacts

Rohan Bopanna is currently World No. 1 player in men's doubles tennis (Pic Credit: AFP)

Ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna is in the news for all the right reasons. He recently won the men's doubles title with partner Matthew Ebden at the Australian Open. He also became World No. 1 at the age of 43, garnering appreciation from across the globe. Fans and followers took to Instagram to shower their love and appreciation for the Indian tennis player. Joining the bandwagon, food tech brand Zomato also shared a congratulatory post for Rohan Bopanna on their official Instagram handle.

In the post, we could see an image of Bopanna, with a text that read, "21 years, 4 months, 131 days, some orders take time but they are worth it". Alongside, they penned a note, "Thank you for serving us with this treat, @rohanbopanna0403 - entire nation."

Check the post below:

In no time the appreciation post grabbed the eyeballs of the internet users, alongside Rohan Bopanna himself. He took to the comments section to reply, "Thank you Zomato," along with some hug and care emojis.

Earlier, dairy brand Amul too took to their social media handle to share a topical on Rohan Bopanna for being the oldest Grand Slam winner. The topical features a cartoon representation of Rohan holding a tennis racket in one hand and a bread and butter sandwich in the other. The text at the top of the poster reads, "Top of the Bops," while "Double Mazaa Lo" is written at the bottom. Click here for the detailed news.