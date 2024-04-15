Zomato Customer Gets Non-Veg Momos Instead Of Veg During Navratri, Company Reacts

Photo Credit: X/Akash gupta

Getting your favourite dish from your favourite restaurant at your doorstep has possibly become the easiest thing today, courtesy of e-commerce food aggregators. All you need to do is, book the dish and pay - that's it! You have the food in hand in no time. But, things don't go as planned at times. We often find people complaining of late delivery, wrong delivery, and misplaced items. Recently, we came across one such news where a person was delivered non-veg food, instead of the veg one. Let's elucidate further.

A person named Akash Gupta took to the social media handle X (formerly Twitter) to share the incident. According to him, he is a pure vegetarian and ordered veg momos from a Wow! Momo outlet, through Zomato. But what he received was the non-veg one and the fact that this mistake happened during Navratri irked him even more. As per the post, he ordered a combo of Veg Pan Fried Momos, Veg Moburg, and Pepsi.

"Hello @Wowmomo4u, @zomatocare @zomato, I'm purely vegetarian and I ordered veg things. But I got all nonveg items from your outlet, and the bad thing is Navratri going on. How you can make this big mistake!" the post read.

Hello @Wowmomo4u , @zomatocare@zomato , I'm pure vegetarian and I ordered veg things but I got all nonveg items from your outlet , and the bad things is navratri going on how you can make this big mistake , there is clearly mention item detail. pic.twitter.com/6XTCeIz2lW — Akash gupta (@guptaakash264) April 14, 2024

The post grabbed attention on the internet, along with Zomato's. The brand was prompt enough to respond to the issue and wrote, "Hi Akash, this is one big mix-up. It's very serious and certainly not what we stand for. Mind sharing the order ID via DM so that we can resolve it ASAP."

Hi Akash, this is one big mix-up. It's very serious and certainly not what we stand for. Mind sharing the order ID via DM so that we can resolve it ASAP. https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) April 15, 2024

That's not all. Wow! Momo too took to the comments section to extend their apology for the mix-up. "Dear Akash! We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. We would never want something like this to happen. Requesting you to please share your invoice and contact details at crmsupport@wowmomo.com so that we can get in touch with you," the company wrote.

Dear Akash! We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. We would never want something like this to happen. Requesting you to please share your invoice and contact details at crmsupport@wowmomo.com so that we can get in touch with you. — Wow! Momo (@Wowmomo4u) April 15, 2024

Did you ever experience any such incident while ordering food via food-tech apps? If yes, then share your story with us in the comments section below.