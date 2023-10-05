World's First And 'Fastest' AI-Powered Grill Is Here! Guess The Price

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ seergrills)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising different sectors and the food industry is no exception. A UK-based startup, Seergrills, has made headlines for its creation of what is being hailed as the world's first AI-powered grill. Named "Perfecta," this device is also being called the world's fastest grill, promising "automatic" and "perfect" results in less than 3 minutes. Being AI-powered, this grill is said to respond to your commands directly. "Tell Perfecta what you want and how you want it, and enjoy a perfectly cooked meal in minutes," explains the official site.

Also Read: Watch: Student Cooks Steak In His Hostel Room, Gordon Ramsay Is Impressed

This appliance has been designed by Suraj Sudera, the founder of Seergrills and an engineering graduate from Aston University in Birmingham."We noticed there is often difficulty and inconsistency in cooking food - it's mostly always overcooked and dry, taking a long time," said Suraj Sudera, as reported by The New York Post. Perfecta is equipped with proprietary NeuralFire technology, which relies on dual vertical infrared burners that cook at 1652 degrees F, according to the company. It works using a combination of AI algorithms and smart sensors.

For instance, if a user wishes to cook a steak, they have to first place it inside the grill, where it will be cooked vertically and not horizontally (as is the convention). They have to then choose their preferred cut type, wellness level, sear level and thickness via the touchscreen digital interface of the device. After that, AI will take over the cooking completely.

The grill has modes to cook other foods too. Seergrills has listed the time it would take Perfecta to cook certain individual ones such as burger (1 minute 30 seconds), chicken (2 minutes 30 seconds) and fish (2 minutes 10 seconds). It can also be used to make pizzas.

Wondering how much this state-of-the-art smart appliance will cost you? A whopping $3,500 (Approx INR 2.9 lakhs).

Also Read: Viral: This Restaurant In New York Did Not Exist ... Until It Did