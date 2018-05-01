World Asthma Day 2018: Herbal Remedies Suggested By Ayurveda For Asthma

Today is World Asthma Day and the theme for this year is 'Never too early, never too late. It's always the right time to address airways disease.' May 1st is commemorated as World Asthma Day in order to raise awareness about this chronic respiratory disease that is prevalent in children nowadays. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), asthma is not just a public health problem in developed countries. In developing countries; however, the incidence of the disease varies greatly. According to its report, India has estimated 15-20 million asthmatics.

Asthma is a chronic lung disorder that is caused due to inflammation in the airways. The airways are said to become narrower and are filled with mucus, further blocking the airflow. This in turn results in short gasping breaths, coughing, and wheezing and chest tightness. If an asthma attack isn't controlled in time, it could leave a person breathless. Asthma could be triggered due to allergic reactions from irritants, dust, smoke, fumes and chemical allergens like pollen and grass.



World Asthma Day 2018: Key Facts About Asthma

Millions are affected by asthma, especially children.

Most asthma related deaths occur in low and lower middle income countries.

Certain medications can control asthma.

It is a non-communicable disease.

Inhaled substances and particles are the strongest risk factors for developing asthma.

In an asthma attack, the lining of the passages swell, causing the airways to narrow, reducing the flow of air in and out of the lungs.



World Asthma Day 2018: Various Causes of Asthma

Smoking

Air pollution

Pollens

Chemical irritants

House dust



World Asthma Day 2018: Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Asthma

As per the book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, the underlying cause of all asthmatic conditions is increased kapha dosha in stomach. From there it moves into the lungs, bronchi and trachea. The increased kapha dosha then blocks the natural flow of air, creating spasm in the bronchial tree and resulting in asthma and wheezing.

Here are herbal remedies for asthma that could reduce the symptoms of the condition.

Mix a teaspoon of cinnamon and one fourth teaspoon trikatu into a cup of boiling water. Let it steep for 10 minutes and add a teaspoon of honey before drinking. Take this twice a day to reap maximum benefits.

Dr. Lad suggests drinking a tea prepared using half teaspoon licorice or mulethi and half teaspoon of ginger for preventing asthma.

Take a half teaspoon of bay leaf and one fourth teaspoon of pippali mixed with one teaspoon of honey taken two or three times a day may also help prevent asthma

Boil a teaspoon of freshly grated ginger in a glass of milk and add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to it. Take it twice a day, this Ayurvedic remedy may help reduce the frequency of asthma attacks.

Consult a doctor or Ayurvedic expert to ensure that you are consuming the right things to prevent asthma.