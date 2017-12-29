Women Beware! Your Excessive Hair Fall May Be Linked To Development of Fibroids in Your Uterus

Women if you have been losing a lot of hair lately, beware. According to a latest study a common form of hair loss and balding in women could be linked with growth of fibroids or non- cancerous tumours that grow along or within the walls of the uterus. According to the researchers, the medical records gathered on hundreds of thousands of African-American women pointed at the peculiar risk

The results suggested a five-fold increased risk of uterine fibroids in women with Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia (CCCA), compared to age, sex and race matched controls. CCCA predominantly affects black women and is the most common form of permanent alopecia - baldness - in this population.

The researchers said that the scarring associated with CCCA is similar to the scarring associated with excess fibrous tissue elsewhere in the body. This could explain why women with this type of hair loss are at a higher risk for fibroids.

For the study published in JAMA Dermatology journal , the researchers examined patient data from 2013-2017 of 487,104 black women ages 18 and over. During the course of the study the prevalence of those with fibroids was compared in patients with and without CCCA. About 13.9 percent of women with CCCA also had a history of uterine fibroids compared to only 3.3 percent of black women without the condition.

The researchers also said that the association was strong enough to recommend physicians and patient to take necessary steps. And that the women who are suffering abnormal hair loss must be be screened for the condition, particularly if they have symptoms such as heavy bleeding and pain.

Women with this type of scarring alopecia should be screened not only for fibroids but also for other disorders associated with excess fibrous tissue, the researchers noted.

Several women are guilty of neglecting hair loss as a serious condition, your hair could be an important marker of your diet, lifestyle and overall health. There are plenty of foods that are traditionally known to treat hair fall and balding naturally. Spinach is a great source of iron, vitamin A, C and protein that has been renowned to treat hair fall. Dairy products are rich in biotin that is also known to fight hair loss. You can also add some walnuts to your diet. It is the only known nut that contains biotin, B vitamins (B1, B6 and B9), Vitamin E, plenty of protein and magnesium, all of which strengthen hair cuticles and nourish the scalp.

