Women At Higher Mortality Risk Due To Heart Failure: Study

Women, here's another reason to give your heart the due attention it deserves. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, death rates from heart failure are higher for women than men."This is the first of a series of studies to examine the sex differences in heart failure incidence, outcomes, care delivery and access in Ontario," said Dr. Louise Sun, University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Ottawa, Ontario.



Heart failure refers to a condition where the heart doesn't pump blood as well as it should, which causes complications. It is a major cause of illness and death and accounts for 35 percent of total female cardiovascular deaths. Recent research indicates heart failure rates have declined, although information on sex differences in outcomes for men and women is lacking.

For the study examining heart failure's link with sex differences, the researchers looked at data on more than 90 000 patients diagnosed with heart failure in Ontario over 5 years (2009 to 2014).

The published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal 47 percent were female and were more likely to be older and frailer, to have lower income and to have multiple chronic illnesses.

The study revealed that the number of new heart failure cases was lowest in 2011 and 2012, then began to rise the following year. Within one year of follow-up after diagnosis, 16.8 percent (7156) women died compared with 14.9 percent (7138) men.

It was observed that during the study period, hospitalization rates for women consistently surpassed rates for men, with 98 women per 1000 hospitalized in 2013 compared with 91 per 1000 men.

"We found that mortality from heart failure remains high, especially in women; that hospital admissions for heart failure decreased in men but increased in women; and that women and men had different associated comorbidities.," write the authors.

"Further studies should focus on sex differences in health-seeking behaviour, medical therapy and response to therapy to improve outcomes in women."

Your diet plays a crucial role in managing your heart health. Here are some foods people of all age should include for healthy heart.



1. Oats: Oats are known to contain a type of fiber that helps bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet that includes oats is effective in lowering the cholesterol levels in our body.

2. Nuts: Munching on a handful of nuts can do wonders for your heart. These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats that are good for your heart as they help in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.

3. Legumes: Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from and also help in increasing the platelet activity.

4. Berries: Berries are full of heart-healthy phytonutrients and lots of soluble fiber. Make a quick smoothie or sprinkle them over your breakfast cereal.

5. Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and phytoestogens and all of these help in boosting heart health. It is best to soak or grind flaxseeds before consuming them to derive maximum health benefits.



It needs to be understood that these foods should not be seen as substitutes for prescribed medicines. Adding these foods may help boost your heart health further. According to experts, physical activity is also key for a healthy heart.

(With Inputs ANI)

