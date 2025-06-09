Drunk Man Tries To Jump Into Girlfriend's Pyre, Thrashed By Funeral Attendees

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. In Nagpur, a drunk man attempted to jump into the funeral pyre of his girlfriend, who died by suicide. Attendees stopped him and beat him, causing serious injuries. The incident is under investigation pending his medical recovery.

An inebriated man tried to jump into the pyre of his 19-year-old girlfriend, who had died by suicide, in Nagpur on Monday, prompting those at the funeral to thrash him, a police official said.

The drama unfolded at Shanti Ghat along Kanhan river at 4pm, the New Kamptee police station official said.

"Anurag Rajendra Meshram (27), who was dunk, tried to jump into the burning funeral pyre of his girlfriend, who had allegedly committed suicide. Those attending the last rites managed to stop him from falling into the pyre. They thrashed him, leaving him with serious injuries. The girl ended her life in depression over the love affair," the official said.

He said further action related to the assault on Meshram will take place after he is medically fit to give his statement.

