Why Experts Say Children Should Steer Clear of Tea Until This Age

Children should avoid drinking tea.

Cosy evenings, warm cups of tea, and the hum of family chatter. We all love our tea moments, don't we? In homes worldwide, tea is more than a drink; it's a ritual, a shared moment of warmth and conversation. But what about the little ones eyeing those mugs? As we adults savour our tea, the little ones might find it intriguing, even tempting. Many parents might even find their children demanding the beverage that they see their elders having every day and loving it. But the question arises - can children have tea, and if not, why?

Nutritionist Harlene Bhasin answers all these questions in a post on her Instagram handle 'harlenezhealthclinic'. She says young children should be strictly kept away from tea. Tea, a staple in many households, has a certain allure for the little ones, but parents should make an effort to not pass on the tea-drinking habit to children at a young age. So, at what age should tea be avoided? She advises against introducing tea to children below the age of 12, and here's why:

Why Tea Is Bad For Children? Here Are 4 Side-Effects Of Tea On Children:

1. Impact on Iron Absorption:

Tea contains tannins, compounds that can hinder the absorption of iron from plant-based foods. For children relying on plant-heavy diets or facing iron deficiency, anaemia, excess tea consumption might exacerbate the issue.

2. Dehydration Risk:

Tea's mild diuretic effect can contribute to dehydration. Ensuring children maintain an adequate water intake is crucial. Hydration is important, and kids are better off sipping water or other healthy drinks to quench their thirst.

3. Caffeine Content:

Tea houses caffeine, a stimulant. Excessive caffeine intake in children can lead to restlessness, disrupted sleep, and an increased heart rate. It's best for kids to avoid this unnecessary jolt.

4. Lack of Nutritional Value:

Tea doesn't bring significant nutritional value to the table for children. In the critical growth and development phase, kids should focus on nutrient-rich foods rather than indulging in a cup of tea.

While tea holds a cherished place in many households, it's essential to recognize that the young members may need to wait a bit before joining the tea-time tradition. Prioritizing their nutritional needs with a well-balanced diet and hydration through water is the key to fostering healthy habits in the early years.