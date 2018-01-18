Weight Loss Surgery May Cut Risk Of Death In Obese Adults By Half

Bariatric surgery or weight loss surgery has been under the scanner for quite some time now. Numererous studies have debated upon its impact both good and bad on the overall health of the patient. Adding to this never-ending debate is the latest study carried by the journal JAMA, which states obese middle-aged men and women who undergo bariatric surgery for weight loss may have reduced their risk of death by 50 per cent than those tackling their weight through diet and behaviour alone.Reducing the size of the stomach with a gastric band or through removal of a portion of the stomach (sleeve gastrectomy or biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch) or by resecting and re-routing the small intestine to a small stomach pouch or (Roux-en-Y gastric bypass(RYGB)surgery) may increase the life span of obese adults, notes the study.The findings revealed that the rate of death in individuals who did not have surgery was 2.3 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent in those who had surgery."We showed that a long-term effect of bariatric surgery is a longer life for obese patients. They had half the death rate, which is significant," said Philip Greenland, Professor at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.The team compared 8,385 people who had the surgery (65 per cent women and 35 per cent men) to 25,155 who did not, with an average age of 46 with a body mass index (BMI) of 40. The surgery also lowered rates of new diabetes diagnoses, improved blood pressure, and a greater proportion of diabetic individuals going into remission."Bariatric surgery is an increasingly frequent treatment for severe obesity," added Laura Rasmussen-Torvik, Assistant Professor at the varsity."It's highly effective in promoting weight loss but also invasive and can lead to short- and long-term complications," Rasmussen-Torvik said.The scientists also noted that there are certain concerns that patients must keep in mind before going for the surgery, about complications such as malabsorption of nutrients including vitamin deficiency, anemia and protein deficiency.Previous study, published in Bariatric Surgical Practice and Patient Care, showed that men who underwent RYGB surgery reported elevated levels of the estrogen hormone estradiol and deficiency in vitamin D, factors which could negatively impact semen and fertility.Losing weight in a healthy way is possible through diet and exercise too. In fact most of these foods are available right in front of you and it is upto you how you use them to your benefit.Here are some ways to lose weight quickly and naturally suggested by Macrbiotic nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora.Protein is an essential part of a healthy diet, however having protein at all meal times, accelerates weight loss. It leaves you feeling full for longer and helps lower your total body fat. Here are some suggestions:Add quinoa or amaranth instead of rice for lunch and dinner. Add sprouts or bean salad for breakfast. Toss a handful of fresh peas in your salad or soup, with 8 gms of protein per cup. It is a great idea to snack on carrot and bell pepper sticks dipped in a yogurt dip.All refined carbohydrates break down in your body to produce sugar. This in turn will cause your blood sugar levels to rise. Refined carbohydrates and sugar also make you retain water and cause bloating, which is something you especially want to avoid.Read the labels and avoid all additives, MSG, preservatives, artificial colors and anything you can't pronounce. These are foods you want to completely avoid as they are full of sodium and such few nutrients that you might as well be eating the cardboard box.Try any exercise you enjoy such as dancing, yoga, pilates, cycling or a brisk walk.Exercise at least 4 times a week, to boost effects of a healthy diet, with added benefits of the feel good endorphins.In sufficient sleep impacts your hunger and fullness hormones, ghrelin and leptin. Then there is cortisol, the stress hormone, that spikes when you get too little sleep. Thus, it is essential that you schedule a tleast 7-8 hours of deep restful sleep per night.Keep these pointers in mind to lose weight in a healthy and natural way.(With Inputs IANS)