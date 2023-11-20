Weight Loss Recipe: How To Make Delicious Hara Bhara Kebab Using An Air Fryer (Easy Recipe Inside)

Hara bhara kebab tastes best when paired with spicy chutney. (Image Credit: Istock)

Hara bhara kebabs are one of the most loved vegetarian snacks out there. Whether it's at a dinner party or at a wedding, you'll easily find this snack on the menu. Its crispy exterior and soft interior are what make it so loved. As much as we love gorging on this snack, the only downside is that they are deep-fried. This makes them quite unhealthy and can hinder your weight-loss goals. So, does this mean you should kill these cravings when they arise? Absolutely not! Instead, we make them healthier by using wiser cooking methods. One of the best ways to achieve this is by using an air fryer. In this article, we'll be sharing an easy air fryer hara bhara kebab recipe for you. It's low on calories and tastes just as good as the regular one. Now, isn't that a win-win situation? Let's learn how to make it in detail.

Weight Loss Recipe: Are Hara Bhara Kebabs Healthy?

The answer to this question is yes! Hara bhara kebabs are made with nutritious vegetables like spinach (palak), peas, and potatoes. They are rich in nutrients such as iron and protein, which is what makes them a healthy snack option. However, if you wish to make them healthier, you can opt to air-fry them instead of the traditional deep-frying method. This way, you'll be able to savour its flavour without worrying about consuming extra calories.

How To Make Hara Bhara Kebab In An Air Fryer | Hara Bhara Kebab Recipe

To make this air fryer version of hara bhara kebab, start by roasting coriander and cumin seeds. Keep aside. Take another pan and add some water to it along with spinach and peas. Boil it for 10 mins, drain it, and then keep the veggies in cold water for 5 mins. Next, add the roasted cumin-coriander, green chillies, ginger, garlic, spinach, peas, and parsley to a mixer grinder. Grind to form a smooth paste. Then, mash boiled potatoes and season with masalas. Mix well and add the prepared green palak paste. Shape the mixture into small balls and flatten them with your hands. Place them in the air fryer and cook for around 15 to 20 minutes or until fully done. Click here for the complete recipe for hara bhara kebab in the air fryer.

Try this delicious air fryer hara bhara kebab recipe and enjoy it totally guilt-free. Meanwhile, here are some other vegetarian air fryer snack recipes you must try.