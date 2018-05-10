Weight Loss: Eating Potatoes May Help You Lose Weight, Here's How You Can Make Them Healthy

According to a study published in the journal of the American College of Nutrition, potatoes may have been banished under low-carb diets and maligned nearly as much as bread. But they aren't necessarily bad for the waistline and could actually help us lose weight . Dieters who included potatoes in their meal plans all lost weight- as long as they reduced their overall calorie intake. The researchers concluded there is no evidence that potatoes lead to weight gain if they are prepared in a healthy manner.

The researchers wanted to understand the role of lowering calories and the glycaemic index affected weight loss, when potatoes are included in the diet. The glycaemic index is a scale of zero to 100 representing how quickly glucose is released into the bloodstream after eating carbohydrates.

For the study, 90 overweight men and women were split into three groups. The first group was told to reduce their calories but eat high glycaemic foods. The second group was told to reduce their calories but eat low glycaemic index foods. In the third group, people were could eat whatever they wanted, with no restrictions on calories or glycaemic foods.

All the three groups were given potatoes, healthy recipes and told to eat five to seven servings of potatoes each week. At the end of 12-week study period, the researchers found all three groups had lost weight and there was no significant difference in weight loss between the three groups. Interestingly, even the control group reduced their calories and lost weight, despite not being provided with a specific calorie restriction.

Potatoes if prepared in a healthy manner can actually be healthy and promote weight loss. Here are a few healthy potato dishes that you can prepare and not worry about gaining weight. Make sure the potatoes are not fried.

1. Over roasted potatoes

This roasted potato recipe is made with less olive oil and fresh herbs makes for a hit delicacy. It also makes for a great snack.

2. Baked potato wedges

A quick and easy serving of crisp potato wedges baked with olive oil, cumin and jalapenos will definitely cure your French fries craving.

3. Baked stuffed potatoes

An easy recipe of baked potatoes with a tangy vegetable filling, it makes for a healthy dish. Make sure to use less amount of oil.

4. Roast potatoes with hung curd dressing

A quick fix for your hunger pangs. Roasted potatoes with a dollop of a herby hung curd dressing. What can be tastier and healthier?

So, try and make potatoes healthy and free them from the bad reputation they have of making you gain weight. Diabetics should consult a doctor before switching to these potato recipes, considering these veggies are considered high glycaemic foods.