6 Breakfast Mistakes That Are Making You Gain Weight

Having you been trying to lose weight and failing miserably? There are times, when despite following a healthy diet and fitness regime, you tend to fail at losing weight. One of the major factors that can stop you from losing weight is breakfast. If you have got your breakfast game wrong, chances are, you may not get effective results. It is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day; considering it helps kick-start your metabolism, keeps you energetic through the day and also helps you in weight management. Choosing the right foods in your breakfast meal is very important to shed kilos. However, we end up committing mistakes that can completely ruin a healthy breakfast and cause weight gain.

Here are some common breakfast mistakes that are making you gain weight:

1. Drinking juice

While fresh homemade fruit and vegetable juices may look like a great way to start your day with, it is important to know that juices do not contain any fibre. On the other hand, eating a fresh fruit instead will help you load up on enough fibre content for the day to keep you fuller for longer, thereby, preventing any craving. Always choose a fruit over fruit juice, no matter if they are homemade or commercially-bought.

2. Not loading up on enough protein

Protein is one of most important nutrient you will need for weight loss. It helps you feel fuller for longer and keep you away from overeating and cravings. Starting your day with protein will help you feel energetic and less hungrier through the day. Eating whole eggs, beans, veggies and nuts will help you load up on more protein.

3. Choosing the wrong carbs

Quick breakfast options like pancakes, breads and muffins lack in fibre content and are high in carbohydrates that could be making you gain weight. This doesn't mean you cut out carbs completely from your meal, rather choose the right carbs, which include eggs, green tea, nuts, berries, coffee, oatmeal, seeds and yogurt to lose weight.

4. Having sugary foods

You may like your cornflakes and pancakes, but let us remind you, these delights have refined sugar added. They may make you feel energetic instantly, but may end up leaving you sluggish and lethargic. Sugary foods are known to spike your energy levels instantly, but tend to drop rather quickly. It is best to have fibre and protein rich foods that not only keep you energetic but also ensure keeping your fuller for longer.

Advertisement

5. Eating late

Breakfast should ideally be eaten within an hour of waking up. What you eat during the morning meal influences your meal for the rest of the day. You tend to overeat through the day if you have delayed your breakfast.

6. Skipping your breakfast

This is one of the biggest mistakes you commit; skipping breakfast is definitely not a healthy option, especially for people who are looking to lose weight. Skipping breakfast lowers the body's metabolism, which is key to losing weight. Therefore, no matter how busy you are, make sure you have your breakfast.