Weight Loss: 5 Low Carb Vegetables You Must Include In Your Diet Today

When you are on a weight loss diet, you may have heard people advising your to eat food low in carbs. The instruction is often misunderstood and many people start eliminating carb sources from their diet altogether. Doing so could put your health at stake. Carbs are required by the body to process energy store energy and build macromolecules. Therefore avoiding carbs completely is never advisable. What you are supposed to do is make right choices. Junk food and sugary foods are filled with refined carbs. These kind of carbs are classified as simple carbs, they get metabolised quickly and induce weight gain. When we eat more carbohydrates than we need to burn for energy, our body ends up storing them as fat. Which is why, for weight loss, it is advised we include foods that are low on carbs and high on fibre.

Here is a list of healthy veggies that are low on carbs:

1. Spinach

Spinach leaves are loaded with essential vitamins like K and A. Besides being low in carbohydrates, spinach is also low in calories but high in fiber, which makes it an ideal veggie for diabetics too.

2. Radish

Radish is low in calories but can be quite filling because of the high fiber content. Fibre helps you feel full for longer and prevents cravings. 100 grams of radish contains only 3.4 grams of carbs.

3. Cabbage

The leafy veggie is a treasure trove of antioxidants. It is effectively low on carbs( 100 grams of cabbage contains about 6 grams), it is also replete with vitamins K, B6 and C. Cabbage juice is an excellent drink you can include in a weight loss diet. It purifies the upper section of the intestines, which makes the elimination of waste from the body easy, thus helping with digestion.

4. Zucchini

Zucchini is known to increase our metabolism which can help burn fat faster. Zucchini skin is loaded with silicon, chlorophyll and bitter chemical that help in digestion. A good digestion is also key to sustainable weight loss. 100 grams of zucchini contains only 3.1 grams of carbs!

5. Bell peppers

They are a staple in your salads and stir-fries. Bell peppers are high in vitamins A and C. They contain 6 grams of digestible carbs per serving.

You can have these veggies, steamed, grilled boiled, or have them as part of hearty broths and stews. Make sure you supplement your diet with some physical activity. Your diet alone is not enough to make you lose oodles of pounds.