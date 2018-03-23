Weight Loss: 5 Ayurvedic Tips That May Help You Shed Quick Kilos

When it comes to weight loss, one is often left confounded in the overwhelming barrage of information available out there. Some of us are lucky to get hold of correct tips,while some of us fall for the appealing but highly unhealthy measures to shed those extra set of pounds. For instance, crash dieting or starving. No renowned nutritionist would ever recommend starving for weight loss. In fact, your approach may just do more harm than good. For effective weight loss, it is very essential to tell healthy ways from unhealthy. Ayurveda has many tips for healthy weight loss, here are some of them that may help you in your weight loss goals.

1. Start Your Day With Warm Water: You may have heard the advice, and wondered what can a glass of water do for your weight loss. Turns out, quite a lot. Sipping warm water when you wake up and also through the day, is one of Ayurveda's most well-known practice. And there's science to support it too. Drinking warm water raises your body's temperature which speeds up the metabolism. This increase in the metabolic rate allows your body to burn more calories through the day.

2. Largest Meal At Noon: According to Ayurveda, a healthy digestive system plays a huge role in healthy weight loss. To speed up your weight loss, your digestive system should be really strong and active. Ayurveda suggests that you eat your largest meal of the day at noon when the agni is at its strongest - not early morning when it sluggish and not even late at night when its slowing down.

3. Ignite your Digestive fire: As mentioned, a good digestive system may do wonders for managing your weight. According to "The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies" written by Vasant Lad, "one of the best herbs to kindle agni is ginger. Before each meal, chop and grate a little fresh ginger, add a few drops of lime juice and a pinch of salt and chew it up. Alternatively, you can simply cut a thin slice of ginger, put on a pinch of salt and chew that."

4. Breathe away fat: Did you know, few breathing exercises may also help burn fat. According to 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies', "Bhastrika pranayama will increase the rate at which your body burns off fat. Right Nostril breathing(surya bhedi) would also be helpful."

5. Use hot spices: Don't toss away the spices. Some of them may actually help speed up weight loss. According to Ayurveda, using hot spices while cooking, may help burn fat. Many spices such as cumin, coriander, fennel, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon and garam masala are good for kindling gas fire. You can also include these spices in you beverages. Jeera water is known to an effective remedy for weight loss. Black pepper added to turmeric milk(Haldi Doodh), also plays a crucial role in fastening metabolism.

Following these simple tips may help your weight loss goal. But a wholistic weight loss regimen is a combination of many factors like diet, exercise routine, sleep cycle, stress pattern etc. If you have been trying to lose weight for quite long, and unable to do so, despite best advice, perhaps it is time to consult a doctor. It could be a side effect of medicine or a medical condition.