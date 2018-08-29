Watch: TopChef's Padma Lakshmi Is Giving Us Something To 'Taco' About With This Cooking Video!

Highlights Padma Lakshmi recently shared an Insta Taco-making tutorial The taco stuffing is made from a rainbow of veggies Watch out for Padma Lakshmi's daughter's cooking skills too

American author, actor, model and television host Padma Lakshmi is not a face that someone isn't familiar with. Lakshmi has been the host of popular American cooking reality TV show, Top Chef, since 2006. The model and actor was nominated twice for the Primetime Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program'. The diva is also pretty vocal on issues of current interest and has fans all around the world. The Madras-born model is a celebrated author and her debut cookbook Easy Exotic won her the "Best First Book" award at the 1999 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. Padma Lakshmi is quite active on social media as well. She keeps sharing pictures of delicious food from her travels around the world on her Instagram and twitter accounts.

She recently shared a video of herself making a rainbow taco at home and we simply can't stop watching the mesmerising video. Padma Lakshmi posted the video on her Instagram page, inspiring us to get moving and re-create the delicious-looking veggie tacos at home. Have a look:

"Let's give 'em something to taco 'bout", the video was captioned on Instagram. Padma Lakshmi also partook in her creation and the delicious crunch of the dish was like music to our ears when she took a bite! You know you've succeeded in making a good taco, if the crunch sounds that good. The taco stuffing included what looked like a variety of colourful ingredients, from purple cabbage to black beans, red bell peppers, bright green mint sauce and guacamole, with cubes of juicy bright yellow mangoes, giving it a tropical twist.

Padma Lakshmi's daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell, is as enthusiastic a cook as her mother. Lakshmi often shares videos and pictures of daughter 'gourmeting it up' on Instagram. Here's an example of the little chef's talent in the kitchen:

Isn't that adorable? And here we are, struggling to warm our leftover pizzas in the microwave in the right way! Well, we hope Padma Lakshmi continues to share such cooking inspiration with us!