Watch: This Viral Jawan-Inspired Pani Puri Video Is Winning Hearts Online

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' has created a buzz all around the globe. It has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the box office, and SRK fans simply can't contain their excitement. As expected, they are celebrating the success of his film by cutting cakes, singing songs, dancing, and whatnot. And now, this craze has even seeped into the world of food videos. In a clip making rounds on Instagram, we could see the making of pani puri turned into a full-fledged cinematic experience. With the enchanting music of 'Jawan', dramatic close-up shots, and even a drone carrying puri, the essence of the movie has spilled into the culinary world. Internet users were quite impressed with this unique take on making pani puri.

The video begins with a potato sporting a cheerful smile, and the process of making pani puri kicks off with a knife labelled "ready." Chopped onions and masalas are added to a bowl of boiled, peeled potatoes, and the aloo masala is expertly mashed. In a grinding jar, mint, green chillies, ginger, and other ingredients are blended together. The resulting green mixture is strained to create the pani. After mixing water and masala, the pani is now ready. It is time to introduce the puri, and just like the entrance of SRK, the puri descends heroically from a drone. Once the puri lands, it is savoured by filling it with aloo masala and pani. Take a look at the video below:

The caption of the video explained the challenges faced during its creation: "It took us countless attempts to get the helicopter shot just right for this video. Controlling it indoors was a task in itself," read the text. With 831k views so far, the video has received hundreds of appreciative comments.

A user wrote, "Respect the editor."

Another user added, "Absolutely loved this."

A person penned, "What visuals, background music,shots, awesome."

Someone stated, "The visuals made me want to go outside and eat one plate pani puri."

An Instagrammer commented, "Creativity is just wow!"



