Watch: This Viral Coconut Water Tea Recipe Has Tea Lovers Fuming

Tea is more than just a beverage. For many, it's a daily ritual, a moment of calm, and a source of comfort. While the internet has introduced countless creative versions of this classic drink, nothing quite compares to the charm of a steaming cup of milk tea or the light, aromatic notes of Darjeeling and Assam liquor teas. Wouldn't you agree? There's something so soothing about the way tea fills the air with its aroma. But just when we thought we'd seen it all, a surprising new blend has surfaced online - tea made with coconut water. Yes, you read that right. A now-viral video on Instagram features a woman preparing what she calls Coconut Water Tea, and it has social media buzzing with curiosity.

We must say, the video showcasing the preparation of coconut water tea is quite captivating. The woman begins by placing a coconut in the oven. The top portion of the coconut is trimmed to make it easier to access the water inside. She then adds tea leaves, two spoons of sugar, and what appears to be chopped ginger into the coconut shell and lets it cook.

Next, she pours in a cup of milk and continues stirring until it is ready. Once the tea is prepared, she demonstrates her skills by pouring the contents into a glass. Holding the glass delicately over the coconut, she rotates it without spilling a drop. Finally, she transfers the tea into a cup and serves it hot, accompanied by plenty of biscuits.

Based on what we observed, the coconut water tea recipe follows the traditional milk tea method, with just one major swap - using fresh coconut water instead of plain water. Still, this unusual twist didn't quite win over tea enthusiasts.

One tea enthusiast exclaimed, "Why the hell are people playing with our emotions? Why only tea? Why?" Another commented, "What a stupid thing you are doing!" Meanwhile, a third user reacted with a series of face vomiting and nauseated face emojis, making their feelings very clear.

What do you think about the Coconut Water Tea recipe? Let us know in the comments below!