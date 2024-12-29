Watch: Anupam Kher Visits Michelin-Star Chef Garima Arora's Restaurant In Thailand

Anupam Kher loves to share his culinary adventures with his fans on social media. From savouring home-cooked meals in India to indulging in international delicacies, the actor's foodie stories never fail to delight us. Recently, during an impromptu trip to Thailand with friends, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor enjoyed a memorable gastronomic adventure at Gaa - the restaurant of two Michelin-starred chef Garima Arora in Bangkok. In a video shared on Instagram, Kher is seen entering the restaurant's kitchen, where he warmly interacts with Chef Arora and her team. Applauding their efforts, he says, “Thank you so much, everyone. So lovely, so proud to be here. What a great name you have made for us, for people over here. You give us a lot of happiness, pride, and also joy.”

Also Read: Tisca Chopra And Darsheel Safary Have A Foodie Reunion On Taare Zameen Par's 17th Anniversary

Captioning the video, Kher wrote, “Thank you dearest Chef @arorgarima for your love, warmth, and brilliance with which you hosted dinner for me, my brother, and childhood friends at your two-Michelin-starred restaurant @restaurant_gaa in #Bangkok! As a fellow Indian, I felt so, so proud of you. You are an asset and a great ambassador for our country! I loved the hospitality and the amazingly delicious food you served us. Keep the Indian flag flying. Love and prayers for you, your family, and your staff! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!”

Watch the video here:

Chef Arora also shared a picture of Anupam Kher posing with her team, smiling, after the heartwarming interaction.

This isn't the first time Kher has shared his international foodie experiences. Back in August 2023, the actor treated his fans to a glimpse of his meal at an Indian restaurant in Vietnam. The lip-smacking spread included aromatic lasooni palak, flavorful jeera aloo, yellow dal, crispy papad, and peanuts chaat. He also enjoyed a tangy yogurt-based chaat, accompanied by buttery naan that perfectly complemented the dishes. Read all about it here.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali Pays Delicious Tribute To This Legendary Amritsari Delicacy. Can You Guess What It Is?