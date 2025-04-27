Watch: 62-Year-Old Woman Opens Food Stall In Chandigarh, Inspires The Internet

In a world where people often see age as a barrier to starting something new, one woman in Chandigarh is proving that it's never too late to chase your dreams. At 62 years old, she took a bold step by opening her own street food stall - a decision that has since inspired many. Just two months ago, she opened her stall, serving up tasty treats like dahi bhalla, golgappa, aloo tikki, and chole bhature. A food vlogger recently visited her stall, capturing the moment she prepared a plate of dahi puri for a customer. In the video, the vlogger asks her about her menu, and with a warm smile, she proudly lists her offerings.

"Before this, I used to be a housewife. I was always passionate about food, so I thought I should just do this. Why should I focus on my age? You can take up any hobby at any age," the woman said. "I have been cooking food for the past 50 years," she added. The caption on the video reads, "62-Year-Old Lady Selling Chaat And Golgappe." Take a look:

The video has been viewed nearly 3 lakh times on Instagram, with several people praising the woman for her grit and determination at this age. One user wrote, "Massive respect for aunty ji, may God bless her." Another added, "Wow, by the way, those chutneys look really good." Someone commented, "Aunty ji has a sweet and divine aura." "Wow aunty ji... congratulations on the new start-up... see you," a person commented. Others dropped red hearts and clapping emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, a similar video of a 108-year-old man selling onions and potatoes on the streets of Moga, Punjab, went viral on social media. The video showed the elderly vendor smiling and working despite his age. When asked how old he was, he replied in Punjabi, "108." In the video, the vendor is seen taking a sip of water and calling out to passersby with enthusiasm, shouting, "Aloo Pyaaz!" as he continued his day's work. Read the full story here.

What are your thoughts on this video? Share them with us in the comments below.