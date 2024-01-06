Waste No More! 5 Ways To Reduce Food Waste, While Saving Money

Photo Credit: iStock

By now, we all know food waste is a major concern across the globe. World leaders and administrations are taking several initiatives to control the situation. While change on a mass level takes time and patience, we can always try to take small steps towards betterment. Yes, we are talking about preventing food wastage at home. And we have got some amazing tips to help you with that. Following the below-mentioned tips will not only reduce food wastage but also help save a lot of money every month. Read on.

Also Read: Are You Tossing The Kitchen Waste Safely? Dos And Don'ts On Garbage Disposal

5 Quick Tips To Reduce Food Wastage And Save Money:

1. Plan your meals:

Dedicate one day to plan your weekly meals. This will help you do the right kind of groceries and avoid buying extra food, unnecessarily. Alongside, you can also end up saving quite a lot. After all, wasting food is directly proportionate to wasting money.

2. Check the label for expiry date:

If you check the label of any packaged food, you will find the terms 'use by', 'expiry date', and 'best before'. Check the dates mentioned and get your food ingredients accordingly. This will help keep your kitchen pantry fresh and up-to-date.

3. Store food properly:

It is important to store your fresh and packaged groceries properly. Doing so helps extend the shelf life of the food and prevent contamination. We suggest, understanding the storage process of each of the food items and working accordingly.

4. Don't throw away leftovers:

Leftover food is a common affair in almost every household. And by now, we all know these extra foods can be used to prepare various unique recipes at home. So, scan the internet, use your creativity, and make the most of the rice, roti, or sabzi left from the last meal. Click here for some of our favourite leftover recipes.

5. DIY fertilizers and compost:

What do you do with the peels of the fruits and vegetables you consume every day? The most common reply will surely be - throw them away. But, have you ever considered reusing them at home? Yes, you can use these peels as homemade compost for your kitchen or home garden and make your plants healthier.

Did you like the ideas? If you answered yes, then follow these tips and let us know your experience after a month. Have a nice day!