Warm Friendships in Old Age May Help Boost Memory; Try These Foods Too!

It is good to have a close friend, irrespective of the age. This friendship not helps in keeping you accompanied, but also will help keep your cognitive functioning healthy. According to the study published in the journal PLOS ONE, close friends not only help create memories but also keep them alive well past their shelf-life. As per the New Northwestern Medicine Study, maintaining positive, warm and trusting friendships might be the key to a slower decline in memory and cognitive functioning. Elderly aged above 80 years and older who have cognitive ability at least as good as people in their 50s and 60s reported having more satisfying, high-quality relationships compared to their cognitively average, same-age peers.

The research focused on their biological differences, including the discovery that the cortex in their brain is actually larger than their cognitive average, same-age peers. This study supports the theory that maintaining strong social networks seems to be linked to slower cognitive decline. For the study, participants answered a 42-questionnaire, which examined six aspects of psychological well-being, autonomy, positive relations with others, environmental mastery, personal growth, purpose in life and self-acceptance. The elderly scored a median overall score of 40 in positive relations with others while the control group scored 36- a significant difference.

Some dietary tweaks can also help in boosting your memory; include them in your diet and maintain a healthy cognitive functioning.

1. Peppermint

According to a study by Northumbria University in Britain, peppermint tea can improve long-term and working memory in healthy adults. The findings showed that participants who took peppermint tea showed significant improvement in long term memory and alertness.

2. Green tea

Green tea is known to be great for the brain. It chemical properties affect the production of brain cells, improving memory and spatial learning. It also has a beneficial effect against age-related degenerative diseases by impacting the generation of neuron cells, a process called neurogenesis.

3. Blueberries

Blueberry is an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamin C. Many studies have brought to light the beneficial effects of blueberries for heart health and diabetes. Studies also found that it can be helpful in reverting ageing, improving memory and vision.

4. Milk

A research conducted at the University of Kansas Medical Center found a link between milk consumption and the levels of the naturally occurring antioxidant glutathione in the brain in older adults. The findings suggested that drinking milk could improve the functions of the brain.