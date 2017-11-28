Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Dementia: Eat these 4 Foods to Get Your Daily Dose

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient also known as the sunshine vitamin. It is produced in the body when the sun’s ultra violet rays come in contact with your skin. The most important function of Vitamin D is that it regulates the amount of calcium and phosphorous in the body – both are elements that are vital for strong bones, teeth and also to keep your muscles healthy. Therefore, an early symptom of a Vitamin D deficiency could be muscle and joint pain and your body may also lack calcium if you are deficient in Vitamin D.A deficiency of Vitamin D in the body could lead to an increased risk of heart disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, depression and even dementia. A lot of scientific studies have found a link between Vitamin D deficiency and higher risk of developing dementia. One particular study by Australian researchers showed that increased exposure to the sun, which is a major source of Vitamin D, can reduce the risk of dementia. Another study from 2014, shows that patients with a deficiency in vitamin D were substantially more at risk of developing the condition. While link with dementia has not be verified yet, more research in this field can definitely help us get some answers about a condition that has no cure. Meanwhile, load up on the following natural sources of Vitamin D to keep all these ailments at bay.Some studies suggest that including mushrooms in your diet four times a week may shoot up your Vitamin D levels. Mushrooms can naturally produce Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.Soy milk is a plant-based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. While it contains the same amount of protein as regular cow's milk it boasts of high Vitamin D, Vitamin C and iron.All kinds of fish are high on Vitamin D. Typically oily or fatty fish contain more Vitamin D than less oily fish. Try salmon, mackerel, eel or tuna.Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites.There are very few natural food sources of Vitamin D, so make the most of them.