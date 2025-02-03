X User Orders From 'Fake Restaurant' On Zomato By Mistake, Company Takes Prompt Action

An X user recently pointed out the existence of a "fake restaurant" on the popular delivery platform Zomato. The post, which grabbed many eyeballs online, prompted the company to immediately take action. The user (Amit Mantri), who is a fund manager, shared a thread of posts on X about his own experience with receiving food from such an establishment. He explained that he only realised after placing his order that the restaurant he selected was not the one he actually wanted. He claimed that the spelling of its name is what misled him. He tagged Zomato in his post and stated that the issue wasn't redressed by chat support.

He wrote, "Zomato has a massive fake restaurant problem. Ordered a beverage from Keventers yesterday. Later I realized I had mistakenly ordered from a Keventerss (with a double s) instead which is a sasta [cheap] copy that sells crappy stuff. Chat support was unwilling to do anything about it."

. @zomato has a massive fake restaurant problem. Ordered a beverage from Keventers yesterday. Later realized I had mistakenly ordered from a Keventerss (with a double s) instead which is a sasta copy that sells crappy stuff. Chat support was unwilling to do anything about it. — Amit Mantri (@amitmantri) February 2, 2025

In the next post of the thread, he wondered aloud about how smaller companies may be impacted by such 'fake' establishments. He also tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to draw his attention to how this problem affects customer loyalty. He wrote, "I doubt Zomato would dare allow a fake Starbucks but smaller players like Keventers probably can't fight back. While I am sure the commissions from these fake restaurants are great but hope Deepinder Goyal understands how badly it hurts customer loyalty." The X user also talked about how "dominant" companies may shift their focus away from customer satisfaction.

I guess as organizations become too dominant they shift their focus from customer delight to milking customers with scammy stuff. Happened with Amazon, now happening with Zomato. — Amit Mantri (@amitmantri) February 2, 2025

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

Zomato took note of the complaint and responded on X. The official customer support handle replied, "Thanks for flagging this. The restaurant has been delisted from Zomato. We actively monitor and remove imitator restaurants. That said, we're constantly improving our detection system. We truly appreciate your support, as customer reports help us take swift action."

Thanks for flagging this. The restaurant has been delisted from Zomato. We actively monitor and remove imitator restaurants. That said, we're constantly improving our detection system. We truly appreciate your support, as customer reports help us take swift action. — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) February 2, 2025

The X user acknowledged Zomato's "prompt action" and shared a screenshot showing an alert on the establishment's page on the app. It says, "This restaurant has a misleading name and therefore has been switched off."

Good to see the prompt action @zomato pic.twitter.com/viino0YyEW — Amit Mantri (@amitmantri) February 2, 2025

Here's how X users reacted to the thread:

it's true.. there are so many like these on zomato..



the other day i saw some with these names:

- dominos

- rolls project (made it look a lot like rolls mania)

- burger king XYZ — amitsarda.xyz (@sardamit) February 3, 2025

In delhi similar issue in natural ice cream 🍦 — Vaibhav Aggarwal,CFA (@Finprofz) February 2, 2025

Behruz has a copy by beshouz — Arun Mishra (@ArunMishra77182) February 2, 2025

Same issue every town.. they don't specify the location under the name — Jayan Kozhikote 🇮🇳 (@Jayankozhikote) February 2, 2025

Agreed. The number of fake copies for Belgian Waffle is insane. It's impossible to find the og one! — CA Akash Singroli (@akash_singroli) February 2, 2025

OMG! This is scarryyy😰 — Rohan Singh (@sadabaharrohan) February 2, 2025

Before this, screenshots of several restaurants on Zomato selling only a single dish went viral online. These suspicious establishments sparked many theories. The company decided to take action against them. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Zomato CEO Responds To Discovery Of Food With "Future Date Of Packing" At Hyderabad Warehouse