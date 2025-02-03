Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

X User Orders From 'Fake Restaurant' On Zomato By Mistake, Company Takes Prompt Action

A fund manager flagged a "fake restaurant problem" he faced while ordering food through Zomato. The company took prompt action as per his complaint.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
X User Orders From 'Fake Restaurant' On Zomato By Mistake, Company Takes Prompt Action
A post about a 'fake' restaurant on Zomato grabbed attention online (Photo Credit: X/ amitmantri)

An X user recently pointed out the existence of a "fake restaurant" on the popular delivery platform Zomato. The post, which grabbed many eyeballs online, prompted the company to immediately take action. The user (Amit Mantri), who is a fund manager, shared a thread of posts on X about his own experience with receiving food from such an establishment. He explained that he only realised after placing his order that the restaurant he selected was not the one he actually wanted. He claimed that the spelling of its name is what misled him. He tagged Zomato in his post and stated that the issue wasn't redressed by chat support.

He wrote, "Zomato has a massive fake restaurant problem. Ordered a beverage from Keventers yesterday. Later I realized I had mistakenly ordered from a Keventerss (with a double s) instead which is a sasta [cheap] copy that sells crappy stuff. Chat support was unwilling to do anything about it."

In the next post of the thread, he wondered aloud about how smaller companies may be impacted by such 'fake' establishments. He also tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to draw his attention to how this problem affects customer loyalty. He wrote, "I doubt Zomato would dare allow a fake Starbucks but smaller players like Keventers probably can't fight back. While I am sure the commissions from these fake restaurants are great but hope Deepinder Goyal understands how badly it hurts customer loyalty." The X user also talked about how "dominant" companies may shift their focus away from customer satisfaction.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

Zomato took note of the complaint and responded on X. The official customer support handle replied, "Thanks for flagging this. The restaurant has been delisted from Zomato. We actively monitor and remove imitator restaurants. That said, we're constantly improving our detection system. We truly appreciate your support, as customer reports help us take swift action."

The X user acknowledged Zomato's "prompt action" and shared a screenshot showing an alert on the establishment's page on the app. It says, "This restaurant has a misleading name and therefore has been switched off."

Here's how X users reacted to the thread:

Before this, screenshots of several restaurants on Zomato selling only a single dish went viral online. These suspicious establishments sparked many theories. The company decided to take action against them. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Zomato CEO Responds To Discovery Of Food With "Future Date Of Packing" At Hyderabad Warehouse

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Zomato, Fake Restaurant On Zomato, Food News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.