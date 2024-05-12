Viral Video Shows Making Of Unique 'Black Jalebi', Internet Does Not Approve

Internet users were unimpressed with the jalebi. (Image Credit: Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)

When it comes to desi desserts, Indian cuisine has definitely spoiled us with a plethora of options. From gulab jamun to halwa, we have an array of sweet dishes to choose from. Among all, jalebi has occupied a permanent place in our hearts. But have you ever heard of a dish called "black jalebi"? Well, such a dish exists, and we even have a video of it. In the clip, a vendor can be seen making the jalebis in a distinctive black hue. Though the process of making jalebi is similar, this variety differs in its thickness and colour. The video shows a vendor making multiple chains of spirals in a utensil filled with hot oil. Soon enough, the jalebis can be seen turning black in colour, at which point the vendor flips them over. Take a look:

Soon after the video went viral, innumerable users flooded the comments section with their views. While many claimed that the vendor had burnt the jalebis, a few were able to identify the reason behind its black colour. When a user said, "Bhai jala di hai tune jalebi. [Brother, you have burnt the jalebi]," another revealed, "Milk solids turn black when fried, like gulab jamun. It's paneer jalebi." "Isse black nahi, over fried bolte hai. [This is not black. It is over fried]," a person said. A comment read, "It's mawa jalebi. Not the usual maida jalebi." Another added, "It's mawa Jalebi, which is such an old concept." "Oh, haha, people are saying it's mawa/khoya jalebi. That makes sense; I just thought it was burned," confessed a person.

It is not the first time that a different kind of jalebi has sparked discussions online. Earlier, a video showing Bangladesh's colossal sunflower jalebi, surpassing even the size of a chapati, went viral. The clip offers a glimpse into its preparation, captivating audiences across the Internet.