Watch: At This Theme Park In Japan, Visitors Can Bathe In Wine, Coffee, Tea And More

At a spa theme park in Japan, guests can swim in wine, sake and more (Photo Credit: yunessun.com)

Wine lovers, what is your ultimate dream when it comes to this drink? Is it owning a cellar stocked with the best bottles from around the globe? Is it getting to see how your favourite wine is made? Is it swimming in a pool filled with wine? Well, if the last one is your dream, there's a place in Japan that has turned it into reality. At the Hakone Kowakien Yunessun, a hot spring leisure facility in Hakone, visitors can take baths in hot, natural spring water combined with different beverages. One of the key attractions is the red wine hot spring.

The wine bath features an enormous 3.6-meter-tall bottle. One may also get a chance to experience a special wine show, "in which staff members spray bathers with a bottle of Yunessun wine," according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Visitors can also opt for baths with coffee, Japanese sake, and green tea. The wine, coffee and sake pools are indoors and have a " Mediterranean Sea theme," as per the website of the theme park. The experience has the potential to "soothe" and "beautify" your skin, the site claims.

Recently, an Instagram reel showing a vlogger experiencing the wine bath went viral. It has received more than 1 million views so far. Watch the video below:

Wondering what Instagram users thought about the idea? While a few were unconvinced, many expressed interest in trying it out. Some questioned the possible health concerns, but others were simply fascinated by the concept.

"This is so cool! I wonder if anyone has ever taken a sip of the wine or sake."

"I'll drink the whole pool."

"The wine bath is crazy - not sure how I feel about it."

"Wow, they made my dream of swimming in wine a reality."

"Looks like so much fun to try!"

"What a unique experience."

