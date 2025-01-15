Viral Now: Rs 799 For Paneer Bhurji? High Food Prices At Himachal Hotel Sparks Debate

An X post about the food menu of a hotel in Narkanda near Shimla has sparked an online debate about high prices at restaurants in the country. In the now-viral post, we see the names of particular dishes and their rates, which many users felt were unbelievably high. The cheapest item among the Indian dishes was Dal Tadka, which was Rs 650. Jeera Aloo was Rs 699, while Paneer Makhani was Rs 700. Items like Dal Makhani, Dal Rajma Masala, Mushroom Matar and a few others were priced at Rs 750. Paneer delicacies like Paneer Butter Masala, Paneer Bhurji and Paneer Khurchan were Rs 799 each.

That's not all. The photo of the menu also gives us a glimpse of the prices of side dishes, Indian breads and desserts. Steamed Basmati Rice was Rs 450, Pulao was Rs 699 and Masala/Plain Khichdi was Rs 599. The prices for rotis, naans and parathas ranged from Rs 110 to Rs 180. Only two sweet dishes - Gulab Jamun and Rasgulla - were listed on this page and both were priced at Rs 299. In the caption of the post, the X user highlighted his dismay at the "crazy" restaurant and hotel prices in India. He wrote that "the menu doesn't match up to the prices on it." Check it out below:

When the menu doesn't match up to the prices on it!



This is the menu of a hotel in Narkanda (2 hours from Shimla).



Hotel & restaurant prices in India are going crazy, without matching international standards. No wonder tourists prefer travelling overseas. pic.twitter.com/3N33fPLj0M — Udit Bhandari (@GurugramDeals) January 13, 2025

In response to one of the comments, the X user stated that the menu is of a local hotel called Greenberry. People online had a lot to say about the viral post. Many people agreed that these prices seemed too high. Read some of the reactions here:

Quite stupid prices. They are matching the Marriott pricing… May be a question of demand and supply in the area. — Banrakas 🌏 (@noyes99) January 13, 2025

Was this the only restaurant in 100km stretch?

Even then its too much!

You should walk out… — Rahul Betgeri (@rahulbetgeri) January 13, 2025

WTH, ₹650 for a Dal Tadka, ₹100+ for breads, ₹450 for a portion of rice?

Quintessential simple food items but costs as if they're sending it to the international space station ??!! — Shankar Mandagere (@MeShankara) January 13, 2025

True. Even restaurants In Udaipur had the similar experience of high prices, average food quality and lower than standard service. — Rajat Agarwala (@RjtAg222) January 15, 2025

Food inflation is high, rent is high, workers need to be paid well too. — DuXango🏔️🌠🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Nagetheworld) January 13, 2025

The cheapest item is "Yellow Dal Tadka," priced at 650. Insane. 😂😂😂 — Navap (@officialnavap) January 14, 2025

Prices are outrageous considering that the menu itself is an A4 sheet of paper riddled with spelling mistakes. — ShredTheMatrix (@ShredTheMatrix) January 15, 2025

Why is menu looking too cheap for the price point? Atleast they can arrange a decent menu card — Srishti shukla (@dusky_drone) January 14, 2025

OMG! The dirty menu card wrapped in plastic doesn't even look like a 5 star! This is daylight (or moonlight depending on when you're eating) robbery! — Santanu (@santanu68) January 14, 2025

