Viral Now: Rs 799 For Paneer Bhurji? High Food Prices At Himachal Hotel Sparks Debate

A post highlighting an expensive food menu at a seemingly humble establishment in Himachal Pradesh has attracted the attention of many on X (formerly Twitter).

Viral Now: Rs 799 For Paneer Bhurji? High Food Prices At Himachal Hotel Sparks Debate
A viral post has ignited a discussion about high food prices while travelling (Photo: X/ GurugramDeals)

An X post about the food menu of a hotel in Narkanda near Shimla has sparked an online debate about high prices at restaurants in the country. In the now-viral post, we see the names of particular dishes and their rates, which many users felt were unbelievably high. The cheapest item among the Indian dishes was Dal Tadka, which was Rs 650. Jeera Aloo was Rs 699, while Paneer Makhani was Rs 700. Items like Dal Makhani, Dal Rajma Masala, Mushroom Matar and a few others were priced at Rs 750. Paneer delicacies like Paneer Butter Masala, Paneer Bhurji and Paneer Khurchan were Rs 799 each.

Also Read: Viral: CA Makes Detailed Sheet To Split Food Bill Among Friends, Internet Reacts

That's not all. The photo of the menu also gives us a glimpse of the prices of side dishes, Indian breads and desserts. Steamed Basmati Rice was Rs 450, Pulao was Rs 699 and Masala/Plain Khichdi was Rs 599. The prices for rotis, naans and parathas ranged from Rs 110 to Rs 180. Only two sweet dishes - Gulab Jamun and Rasgulla - were listed on this page and both were priced at Rs 299. In the caption of the post, the X user highlighted his dismay at the "crazy" restaurant and hotel prices in India. He wrote that "the menu doesn't match up to the prices on it." Check it out below:

In response to one of the comments, the X user stated that the menu is of a local hotel called Greenberry. People online had a lot to say about the viral post. Many people agreed that these prices seemed too high. Read some of the reactions here:

Before this, an X post about the exorbitant rates of food and drinks at cinema halls went viral. In the caption, the user wondered aloud, "Rs 430 for Coke, Rs 720 for Popcorn. I mean who orders this food at such obnoxious prices?" Click here to read the full story.

Show full article
