Viral: CA Makes Detailed Sheet To Split Food Bill Among Friends, Internet Reacts

When eating out with friends and splitting the bill, several methods can be employed to calculate the amount each person in the group is supposed to pay. Some prefer to manually divide the total bill amount by the number of people. Others use apps or special online tools when the calculations need to be more complex. Recently, a viral X post showed a person who took this initiative to the next level and made what seems to be a detailed Excel sheet that specifies exactly who paid how much during the outing and how much needs to be paid to them later.

In the post by X user Sneha (@itspsneha), a photo/screenshot of the sheet has been provided. The column headers name the people in the group while the rows list the food items consumed and later, it mentions specific amounts paid by and owing to individual friends. Not all of the dishes are split between everyone. Rather, the split takes into consideration which food/drinks were consumed by particular friends. For example, items like pizza, pasta, marble cake and water are split amongst all the people. However, drinks like cold coffee, hot chocolate, etc., were only consumed by specific people and hence, those prices are included in their totals only.

In the caption, the X user explained, "My friends here in B school [Business School] went outside yesterday and the CA [Chartered Accountant] in the group just sent this sheet with the split. Kinda love it lmao." Check out the full post below to learn more:

my friends here in bschool went outside yesterday

and the CA in the group just sent this sheet with the split



kinda love it lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/JeBGHXm99t — Sneha (@itspsneha) January 13, 2025

X users had a lot to say about this viral post. While some liked the idea and/or were curious about the attention to detail, others were not convinced of the need to do such calculations. Some people reacted with sarcastic comments or jokes. Several people wondered why the CA didn't use apps like Splitwise instead of making such a sheet. The X user shared a screenshot of a chat in which he claimed that it would have taken "double the time and effort" if he had opted to use the application. On the other hand, he said that preparing this sheet took him hardly 5 minutes.

We used to just split the whole amount by the number of people.

One can easily spot a simple calculation mistake too in this sheet — Abhi V (@abhyvermma) January 13, 2025

This is how I want to do it as well, but my friends are too judgemental about it! — Tanay Singh Thakur (@TanaysinghT) January 13, 2025

to a hammer, everything is a nail



to a CA, everything is a spreadsheet — Nirant (@NirantK) January 13, 2025

The one who consumed the least value and least # of unique line items, paid the full bill upfront, interesting.



Could that be ascribed as the reason, behind the detailed split instead of other methodologies, to ensure most value recapture? — prasagl e/acc /dd (@prasagl) January 13, 2025

I would do all this if I ever had to go on a trip with my enemies. — Harsh Dwivedi | Building Medial (@harsh_dwivedi7) January 13, 2025

Wait the CA missed that 2*6=12? Or he included their fees in that? — R P G (@Unschackle) January 13, 2025

Alark only had 2 dishes and hot coco. Why should he be payinh equal to what others did who clearly consumed much more? This division is the right way to split, especially for college going students. Obviously once they start earning this won't be the case. — anya (@anyaPixels) January 13, 2025

