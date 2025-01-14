Advertisement
Viral: CA Makes Detailed Sheet To Split Food Bill Among Friends, Internet Reacts

An X post showing a detailed split of expenses for a friends' group foodie outing has gone viral. People have a lot to say about it online.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Viral: CA Makes Detailed Sheet To Split Food Bill Among Friends, Internet Reacts
A post about splitting a food bill has gone viral (Photo Credit: X/ itspsneha)

When eating out with friends and splitting the bill, several methods can be employed to calculate the amount each person in the group is supposed to pay. Some prefer to manually divide the total bill amount by the number of people. Others use apps or special online tools when the calculations need to be more complex. Recently, a viral X post showed a person who took this initiative to the next level and made what seems to be a detailed Excel sheet that specifies exactly who paid how much during the outing and how much needs to be paid to them later.

In the post by X user Sneha (@itspsneha), a photo/screenshot of the sheet has been provided. The column headers name the people in the group while the rows list the food items consumed and later, it mentions specific amounts paid by and owing to individual friends. Not all of the dishes are split between everyone. Rather, the split takes into consideration which food/drinks were consumed by particular friends. For example, items like pizza, pasta, marble cake and water are split amongst all the people. However, drinks like cold coffee, hot chocolate, etc., were only consumed by specific people and hence, those prices are included in their totals only.

In the caption, the X user explained, "My friends here in B school [Business School] went outside yesterday and the CA [Chartered Accountant] in the group just sent this sheet with the split. Kinda love it lmao." Check out the full post below to learn more:

X users had a lot to say about this viral post. While some liked the idea and/or were curious about the attention to detail, others were not convinced of the need to do such calculations. Some people reacted with sarcastic comments or jokes. Several people wondered why the CA didn't use apps like Splitwise instead of making such a sheet. The X user shared a screenshot of a chat in which he claimed that it would have taken "double the time and effort" if he had opted to use the application. On the other hand, he said that preparing this sheet took him hardly 5 minutes.

Check out some of the other reactions from X below:

In the past, a viral video showed a friend group engaged in a heated debate over how they should split a $4,600 (INR 3.7 Lakhs) bill at a fine dining restaurant. Click here to read the full article.

Show full article
Food Bill, Excel Sheet, Viral News
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.