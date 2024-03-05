Viral Recipe: This Thums Up Cake Gives A Unique Twist To The Classic Chocolate Cake

Viral Thums Up Cake (Image Credit: Istock)

If there is one cake that instantly brings a smile to our faces, it is chocolate cake. This sweet delight is a constant on our dessert menu and something we can never get tired of eating. Be it for an evening coffee session or a birthday, it instantly lifts our mood, doesn't it? Since the love for it is so great, people are often seen experimenting with it and coming up with unique recipes. Now, you all must've tried several different varieties of chocolate cakes. Be it a classic dry one or an indulgent one topped with chocolate icing, however, have you ever tried one made with Thums Up? Yes, you heard that! At first, the idea of adding an aerated beverage to your cake batter may sound strange, but the results will surely take you by surprise. A video of this unique cake recently went viral on the internet and was an instant hit. The recipe for it was shared by chef Saloni Kukreja on her official Instagram handle.

Thums Up cake is primarily a chocolate cake with a super soft and moist texture. The chef begins by preheating the oven to 180 degrees C. In a bowl, she then adds the butter and condensed milk and whisks them together until well combined. After this, she adds cocoa powder, drinks chocolate, and whisks. She then adds in the all-purpose flour (maida), baking powder, and baking soda and gives it a nice mix. Finally, she gradually pours in the Thums Up until it gets a batter-like consistency and bakes it until fully done. Watch the detailed recipe video here:

The video instantly grabbed the attention of the online community. Many people thanked the chef for sharing the recipe and even shared how they enjoyed eating this cake in their childhood. One person wrote, "Childhood memories! We would make gold spots and Parle G cake too! Another added, "That is another level unique." A third person wrote in excitement, "Definitely trying this." "Bachpan ka pyaar! I can smell this cake in a traditional aluminium cake maker, read another comment. A fifth person commented, "Oh my, this takes me back to childhood memories. Mom used to bake the same cake."

What do you think about this unique Thums Up cake? Would you try it? Tell us in the comments below!