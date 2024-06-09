Viral Post Claims IIIT Hyderabad Serves Food With Cockroaches And Flies. See Pic

The picture of the food was shared on social media.

College days create memories that last a lifetime. From bunking lectures to staying in hostels and eating in the mess, these memories are for life. However, when the quality of food in a hostel mess is poor, it can be extremely distressing. A recent X (formerly Twitter) post claims that students had to eat food at IIIT Hyderabad, where cockroaches and flies are found in the mess food. Shedding light on the issue, a former undergraduate researcher at IIIT Hyderabad, Shashwat Goel, shared a series of notes on X. In one of the notes, he wrote, "Students are forced to subscribe to the college 'mess' (apt word). Cockroaches in food, flies, lack of handwash etc. are just meant to be ignored, for years. The fact that there's less food than oil is somehow not even a major concern. Student complaints are ignored." He also shared an image showing a salad covered in flies. The post has over 330K views.

Students are forced to subscribe to the college 'mess' (apt word). Cockroaches in food, flies, lack of handwash etc. are just meant to be ignored, since years. The fact that there's less food than oil is somehow not even a major concern. Student complaints are ignored. pic.twitter.com/Jdi03yjHTV — Shashwat Goel (@ShashwatGoel7) June 6, 2024

Shashwat Goel also wrote that when someone reports the issue to hostel authorities, they often shift the blame onto the students for ordering food from food delivery applications. He expressed, "When students report sickness, hostel and health authorities blame it on food orders from Swiggy Zomato, which frankly are much safer. It's so useless that students have given up and stopped even trying to report. Claiming plausible deniability is unfortunately a trend."

When students report sickness, hostel and health authorities blame it on food orders from @swiggy@zomato, which frankly are much safer. It's so useless that students have given up and stopped even trying to report. Claiming plausible deniability is unfortunately a trend. — Shashwat Goel (@ShashwatGoel7) June 6, 2024

Mentioning that it's not an isolated incident, Shashwat Goel revealed that last year, over 40 students fell ill with Typhoid due to contaminated water in the hostel premises. He added, "Last year there was a widespread Typhoid breakout with 40+ cases due to contaminated water. The boys' hostel warden intimidated students from getting tested, actively spreading false information about symptoms, worsening things."

This isn't the first time. As @pingiiit reported, last year there was a widespread Typhoid breakout with 40+ cases due to contaminated water. The boys hostel warden intimidated students from getting tested, actively spreading false information about symptoms, worsening things. pic.twitter.com/B06tffzWmA — Shashwat Goel (@ShashwatGoel7) June 6, 2024

Reposting Shashwat Goel's string, a person wrote, "As an IIT Delhi graduate, I've seen firsthand how our so-called "top" institutions are failing students. The issues at IIIT Hyderabad are just the tip of the iceberg. It's time to expose the rot within our IIT system."

As an IIT Delhi graduate, I've seen firsthand how our so-called "top" institutions are failing students. The issues at IIIT Hyderabad are just the tip of the iceberg. It's time to expose the rot within our IIT system.



1/n https://t.co/WBUlMsCEJk — Ratnesh Kumar Sharma (@rksiitd) June 7, 2024

There was no response from the institute till the story was posted.

What do you think about this situation? Tell us in the comments.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the posts by the X user.