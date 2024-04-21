Viral Video Shows A Hosteler Squeezing Oil From Vadai, Internet Calls It 'Cholesterol Vada'

Internet is shocked by the amount of oil used to make a vadai.

One of the biggest drawbacks of living in a hostel has always been surviving with limited (good) food options. Sounds relatable? Now, an Instagram user has thrown light on a similar situation by sharing a glimpse of his hostel food. Suganth dropped a video, wherein he was served a South Indian meal by his hostel mess. What was on the menu? Deep-fried "vadai" with coconut chutney and sambhar. In the clip, Suganth can be seen squeezing the sambhar-soaked vadai with his hand. But surprisingly, instead of sambhar, we could see a more-than-necessary amount of oil dripping from the vadai. TBH, the sambhar and the chutney look super watery. The text, on the video, read, "Hostel food," with a woozy face emoticon. Sharing the clip, Suganth in the caption wrote, "My Hostel Vadai..."

Watch the full video of oil-loaded vadai below:

It seems the Internet could very well relate to Suganth. So far, the video has amassed more than 37 million views. Several people have also shared their experiences in the comments.

A comment read, "Same problem with my company's food."

Many pointed out the health conditions that such food could cause, as a user said, "99 missed calls from a heart attack."

A few called it, "Dangerous food in the world."

Another jokingly commented, "Continue like this for 1 month taking oil out of wada then boom you will have an oil factory in your room and can give rations also."

"Cholesterol: I'm coming," wrote a person.

"There is some vada in your oil," joked another

Some claimed that the amount of oil that came out of the vadai was enough for them to prepare a proper meal, as a comment read, "I can cook kg chicken with that oil."

Another read, "What is this, it seems you can make 5 dosa using oil to come from that Vada."

Have you also experienced something similar?