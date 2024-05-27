Viral Now: Why Zomato Wants Kolkata To Feed Mitchell Starc So 'Many Sweets'

Several brands reacted to the IPL final on social media (Photo Credit: Instagram/ kkriders)

The much-awaited final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 took place on Sunday, May 26. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) triumphed over the SunRisers Hyderabad by chasing down a meagre total of 114 runs in under 11 overs. KKR fans in the team's home city and around the country are in celebration mode at present. Various brands took to social media to comment on the victory and applaud KKR. Food delivery platform Zomato had an especially interesting take on the IPL finals, and it has created a buzz online.

Zomato shared a witty joke on Instagram, making a link between the IPL Final and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that is set to begin next month (June 2024). It specifically mentioned ace Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc, who plays for KKR. Starc has already been announced as part of the Australian squad for the upcoming World Cup. Zomato's post read, "Congrats Kolkata. Pls feed sooooo many sweets to Starc, he fails the fitness test for the World Cup". In the caption, it wrote, "Time to win the World Cup".

The post has received more than 16K likes so far. In the comments, many users also remarked how the IPL final was also a type of battle about which biryani is "better" - Hyderabadi or Kolkata style. Read some of the reactions below:

"Where do we sign a petition to make this happen?"

"Finally someone gave us an idea to deal with Aussies."

"Too bad SRH, Kolkata is famous for its Arsalan Biryani. Turns out even Biryani ain't yours."

"Kolkata Biryani beats Hyderabad Biryani."

"Finally it's decided that biryani with aloo is the best."

"In the end, Aloo wali Biryani won hearts."

"Hyderabad ko rasgulla khilana chahiye." ["One should feed rasgulla to Hyderabad."]

Other brands also made foodie-themed posts on the results of the IPL 2024 final. Take a look below at Swiggy's video:

The video depicts a person adding multiple pieces of potato to a plate of biryani. This is a reference to a popular Bengali practice when it comes to making this beloved dish. Blinkit's post on the IPL final featured the famous Bengali sweet, rasgulla. Check it out:

What did you think of these viral posts? Let us know in the comments below.

