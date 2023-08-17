Viral Now: Indian Dad's Hilarious Instruction To Swiggy Will Leave You In Splits

The hilarious cooking instruction left internet in splits.

Food delivery applications have made our lives much simpler. Gone are the days when we used to place food orders by calling up our favourite restaurants. To make the process of ordering food much simpler, applications come up with new features such as specifying if you need no cutlery with the order or any other special delivery instructions that you may have. Recently, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @pachtaogaybro shared a funny incident. As per her tweet, her father was placing an order through the food delivery app Swiggy and the hilarious cooking instruction he gave left her and the internet in splits.

we planned to order food this weekend and dad wrote the craziest cooking instruction😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MU5MkQ3Dkp — •i• (@pachtaogaybro) August 13, 2023

"We planned to order food this weekend and Dad wrote the craziest cooking instruction," she wrote in her tweet with two crying emojis. In the screengrab of the order that she shared, we could see how she had added special cooking instructions at the request of her father. Below the order for paneer tikka roll, the text read, "Sandeep ko bolo bittu ka order hai, jaldi kara dega." Thus, the Indian dad was trying to indicate that he already knew the restaurant owners and would expect his order to be expedited due to his contacts.

The hilarious tweet received over 247k views and 5.2k likes at the time of writing. Hundreds of comments also poured into the relatable cooking instruction given by the Twitter user's father.

"Most OG cooking instruction ever right there," wrote a user.

"This is why AI won't take over anything in our country," commented another.

"To have this type of clout! Life set," chimed in another one.

I need this type of reach irl 😭 — Naman (@yourtwtbro) August 13, 2023

And I can't even tell my mess guys to add salt

Aah your dad's a legend 😂😭 — Mac (@thoedoremosby) August 13, 2023

Kaash meri bhi bittu uncle jitni pehchan hoti 😔 — Sambha (@AreyOOOSambha) August 13, 2023

"Thinking of the time my dad ordered sweets and he wrote a guys name and we got extra mitha," laughed a user in response to the viral tweet.