Viral Hack For Turning Leftover Dosa Into Fryums Has The Internet Talking

For most Indian households, leftovers are not just a practical solution to avoid food waste; they're a cherished part of daily life. The sight of neatly packed containers of curries, rice, and sabzis in the refrigerator is familiar in every Indian kitchen. These dishes, lovingly prepared one day, are often relished the next—sometimes just as they are, and other times as the foundation for entirely new creations. Leftover rice is rarely reheated and eaten plain. Instead, it's spiced up to become tamarind rice, lemon rice, or a flavorful fried rice. Stale rotis are shredded and sautéed with onions, spices, and vegetables to create a roti poha—a quick and delicious breakfast. Now, a new Instagram video is exciting food enthusiasts with a creative hack to repurpose leftover dosas. In the clip, a food vlogger shows how to transform these beloved South Indian staples into crispy fryums.

The process begins with a perfectly crispy dosa, which the vlogger cuts into small chip-like pieces using scissors. These pieces are stored in the fridge overnight, a crucial step to set the texture for frying. The next day, the chilled dosa chips are fried to perfection, transforming them into irresistibly crispy fryums. To elevate the flavour, the vlogger sprinkles a mix of spices over the freshly fried dosa fryums and gives them a good shake. The result? A snack that is delicious and perfect for those moments when you're craving something crunchy and flavourful.

The internet, however, had mixed opinions on this.

A user commented, “This is a great idea.”

Someone wrote, “south Indians are crying inside.”

“Dude who has left over dosa in the first place,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “What is a left over Dosa..never left any dosas in my life. Who are these people.”

“I started following after seeing this,” read a comment.

