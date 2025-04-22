"Loaf At First Sight" - Couple Sends Customised Bread As Wedding Invitation, Internet Loves The Idea

A unique "edible" wedding invitation recently went viral on Instagram and caught the attention of food lovers. Digital creator Jazmin Reyes (@_jazreyes) shared a video which begins with the surprising words, "Come eat my wedding invitation with me." She shows off a loaf of sliced bread imprinted with a special logo. She proceeds to explain how this food item was designed and packaged to function as an invitation for her wedding guests. The bread is wrapped in plastic and is placed inside a thin cardboard holder. The latter is printed with text, including puns like "Bready or Not, Here We Go. Come Toast Forever With Us!" This line is followed by the wedding date and the names of the couple.

On the other side of the packaging, a QR code has been provided. Scanning it would allow guests to read more details and RSVP for the event. There's also an explanation of the customised floral logo, which actually contains the initials of the couple. The content creator explains that she was initially worried about what people would think of this unconventional concept. However, many guests seemed to love it. One of them even wrote to her, declaring that, "Invitations should be like this. You can't eat paper." Furthermore, she claimed that the company she worked with to create this invitation told her that this was the first time they were doing something like this. In the video, we see the digital creator applying a chocolate spread on a bread slice from her 'invitation' and topping it with chopped banana. "Best part is - it was half the price of paper invites. It was truly loaf at first sight," she concludes.

In the caption, she wrote, "I've been so nervous about the reception from our guests with this invitation (especially the more mature guests) because it isn't your normal paper invitations. However the past few days, it's been so fun receiving messages and reactions on how our guests plan to eat their invites and just their reaction to getting an invitation they can munch on while RSVP-ing. What is surprising is that the older guests (whom I was more worried about) actually preferred this type of invitation over paper! They were actually more excited to receive their bread invites!"

In the comments section, many people lauded the creativity of this idea. Some called it the "best" form of wedding invitation they have come across so far. A few Instagram users shared their own bread-related puns to continue the theme. Read some of the reactions below:

"Breading invitation."

"I totally love the idea."

"As a bread lover, this is genius!"

"This is brilliant and very meaningful!"

"I saved this reel as an inspo for my wedding invitation. And I realised I got married 10 years ago."

"Munch appreciated, munch loved."

"Now my dream wedding invitation has to be cookies now..."

"Should be Peeta and Katniss's wedding invite."

