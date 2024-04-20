Check Out Shanaya Kapoor's Foodilicious 'Happy Saturday' Post

Shanaya Kapoor's weekend started on a tasty note!

Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram post is nothing short of a foodilicious affair. The star kid shared a bunch of pictures relishing one of India's most famous street foods. Any guesses? Well, Shanaya treated herself to a delectable plate of pani puri on her "Happy Saturday." On her table, we could spot all the ingredients such as a box full of puris, and little bowls with yoghurt, red tangy chutney, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and moong dal. And in one big bowl, there was the quintessential pudina pani. Shanaya uploaded multiple shots featuring her enjoying the delightful treat. In her caption, she simply wrote, “Happy Saturday!!”

Check out Shanaya Kapoor's post below:

Like Shanaya Kapoor, if you too love Indian street food, we have come simple recipes for you:

1. Pani Puri

It is a desi street food that contains crisp puris filled with a mixture of spiced potatoes, chickpeas, sprouts, tamarind water, and mint-coriander water. It is known by various names such as phuchka, golgappa, and fulki in various parts of India. Click here for the recipe.

2. Dabeli

This snack is very popular in Gujarat. It features a potato filling infused with a blend of spices and sandwiched in buttered buns. The dish is topped with peanuts, pomegranate seeds, sev, and a drizzle of tangy-sweet tamarind chutney. Recipe here.

3. Bhel Puri

This street food combines crispy puffed rice, sev, diced onions, tomatoes, and boiled potatoes. All the ingredients are tossed in a tangy-sweet tamarind sauce and garnished with cilantro and chaat masala. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Chole Bhature

This North Indian delicacy features spicy chickpea curry cooked with various spices. The curry is served with fluffy, deep-fried bhatura bread that's golden and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Detailed recipe here.

5. Paapdi Chaat

In this dish, crispy paapdi wafers are served with spiced potatoes, yoghurt, tamarind chutney, and sev. The ingredients are mixed and garnished with chaat masala to create the favourite street food delight of desi food lovers. Check out the recipe here.

