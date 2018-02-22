Tiger Shroff In Baaghi 2: Top 5 Foods To Eat To Get Toned Abs And Fit Body Like Tiger Shroff

Highlights Tiger Shroff is back with Baaghi 2. People can't stop talking about Tiger's toned look in the trailer. There can't be any cheat days when you're building abs.

There's a common belief among nutrition experts, which they also offer to their clients- abs are made in the kitchen. So you might be working out like a beast in the gym, but it's all going to go to waste, if you don't follow up the exercise with proper diet. Case in point is Tiger Shroff, who is making news for the newly launched trailer of Baaghi 2 which also stars his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Tiger looks amazing as ever, with his abs looking incredibly toned and it's blowing our collective minds. Tiger has always emphasized on a strict diet and fitness routine to achieve the dapper and fit look that he is seen sporting in his movies.

One of the most important lessons you can learn from Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff is that never compromise on your diet, because it's crucial to make your workout get you results.

Here are some foods you can eat to get a ripped body like Tiger Shroff:

1. Fish

Fish is an excellent source of lean protein which helps in building muscles. Typically, fish should be had in lunch, and alternated with other meats like chicken or turkey breast.

2. Broccoli

Broccoli is a top choice of celebrities who have to watch their weight and maintain an ideal body shape. The power vegetable is loaded with fiber and doesn't make you feel hungry often. Whether it is for weight loss or muscle gain, broccoli is very important for a fit body.

3. Egg Whites

Eggs are again great sources of proteins. When you're building abdominal muscles, you need to have more eggs in your daily diet than normally required. However, the yolks will then have to be left out as too much yolk may lead to an increase in cholesterol.

4. Brown Rice

Brown rice is an ideal post-workout food. It is a great source of fiber and complex carbohydrates and can refuel the body with glucose.

5. Chicken or turkey breast

Chicken and turkey are typically advised for bodybuilding and make for great post-workout meals. Add a roasted chicken breast to your bowl of brown rice to amp its recovery power. Turkey works even better than chicken breast, as it provides you with slightly more protein than the same amount of chicken breast.

More importantly, Tiger Shroff believes in keeping away from any unhealthy habits like drinking and smoking altogether. There can't be any cheat days when you're trying to get toned abs!



