Watch: This Scene From 'Zack And Cody' Spinoff Is Viral Now, Here's Why

A dinner reservation made by 'Zack and Cody' 15 years ago is viral (Photo: X/DisneyChannel)

Any mention of the show, 'The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody' can send many of us down memory lane. Many of us have grown up watching this famous American sitcom on the Disney channel. Recently, a video of a particular scene from the show's spinoff ('The Suite Life on Deck') has taken the Internet by storm. Many social media users are reposting the throwback viral video to make a reference only true fans will understand. Wondering what has got the Internet abuzz?

The scene in question shows the lead characters (played by Cole and Dylan Sprouse) trying to get a reservation at an acclaimed restaurant in Rome. Chef Gigi is seen informing the boys, "I can squeeze you in at 7:30." After a few moments she adds, "... on Nov. 16, 2023." The characters are stunned because, for them, that is "15 years" away. "What if I don't feel like Italian that day?" asks Zack.





Several Instagram users flocked to Cole Sprouse's official handle to remind him of his dinner reservation. The actor has shared a video screengrab showing the amount of notifications he received for the same. Take a look at the screenshot:

The video has gone viral on multiple platforms. Many people have nostalgically reshared the clip with their own reactions. Check out some of them below.

Well 15 years have passed I wonder if Zack feel like Italian today.#suitelifeofzackandcody#suitelifeondeck#zackandcodypic.twitter.com/hxwHjQIuFi — Timilehin Olaokun (blue checkmark) (@timicentric) November 16, 2023

Today is the only day that you can like this photo this is a legendary day one of the most important days in history #zackandcody#suitlifepic.twitter.com/wdvf5Q4w8N — Avior (@ZoneCelebs) November 15, 2023

they better show up for their reservation #ZackandCodypic.twitter.com/6CqfjtFVgh — Felix (@felixmurguia21) November 13, 2023

Sandra Purpuro, the actress who played Chef Gigi, also hopped on the trend. She shared a video of herself dressed up as a chef and welcoming the boys back. She states, "Your table is ready. Follow me!" Watch the video below:

Gigi (Sandra Purpuro) finally have the table ready for Zack and Cody (Dylan and Cole Sprouse). 🥹 #November16#zackandcodypic.twitter.com/7Zf2NTJ9y6 — Marcio D'Astrain (@marciodastrain) November 17, 2023

