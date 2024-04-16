This Genius Trick Makes White Bread Healthier For Diabetics - Expert Reveals

Bread is a breakfast staple.

For those grappling with diabetes, foods with a low glycemic index are often recommended. That's why consuming white bread can be a challenge. White bread, with its high glycemic index and reputation for spiking blood sugar levels, is often avoided in a diabetes diet. However, a groundbreaking hack may just change the game. UK-based Dr Karan Raj has introduced a method that promises to transform white bread into a healthier option for diabetics. As the culinary landscape continues to evolve, innovations like these pave the way for a more inclusive and health-conscious approach to food consumption. This novel approach to making bread healthier is gaining traction online. Let's explore it further.

Is White Bread Healthy To Eat?

White bread, while a staple in many diets, has long been criticized for its lack of nutritional value. Its refined flour content can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, making it a less-than-ideal choice, especially for those with diabetes. Additionally, the additives present in commercial white bread further exacerbate its detrimental effects on health.

Also Read: Why Should Diabetics Avoid White Bread? 5 Healthy Breakfast Ideas

How To Make White Bread Healthier I How To Eat White Bread In A Healthy Way:

In a now-viral revelation, Dr Karan Raj unveils a transformative hack that promises to revolutionize the way we perceive white bread. He suggested a unique process to make white bread healthier:

Step 1: Take a slice of bread(s).

Step 2: Freeze it.

Step 3: Defrost it.

Step 4: Toast it and then consume it.

Also Read: Make Healthy Brown Bread With Wheat Flour At Home

Dr Raj claims the process alters the bread's composition significantly. This alteration purportedly leads to a reduction in the bread's glycemic index (GI), thereby mitigating the risk of blood sugar spikes upon consumption of the healthier bread on a diabetes diet.

Dr. Raj elaborates on the process, stating, "If you take a slice of white bread and toast it, you end up lowering the Glycemic Index (GI) of the bread. This means it's broken down more slowly, causing a more gradual rise in blood sugar levels." This assertion is grounded in the formation of retrograded starch, a type of resistant starch that behaves akin to fibre, thus benefiting gut health.

The potential of this hack to empower individuals with diabetes to include white bread in their diabetes diets has garnered widespread acclaim. However, it's essential to exercise caution and seek professional advice before incorporating any dietary changes, particularly for those managing chronic conditions.

The Science Behind the Hack:

Going deeper into the scientific underpinnings of this method reveals promising insights. A study published in the National Library of Medicine states the efficacy of freezing, defrosting, and toasting bread in reducing blood glucose IAUC (incremental area under the curve) levels. This reduction not only holds implications for diabetes management but also suggests potential benefits for weight management.

While Dr Karan Raj's innovative hack offers a glimmer of hope for individuals seeking to reconcile their love for bread in a diabetes diet with their dietary restrictions, further research and individualized guidance remain imperative.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)