These Foods Will Protect You from Fatal Seasonal Flu

It's that of the year again when seasonal flu is at its peak. It is a matter of concern for many as it has turned out to be fatal, globally. Each year, as many as 646,000 people are dying globally from seasonal flu, a rise from earlier assessments of the disease's death toll. Depending on the severity of the circulating flu strain every year, global death rates from seasonal flu are likely between 291,000 and 646,000. These figures are up from a prior estimate range of 250,000 to 500,000 deaths, according to officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in the medical journal The Lancet.Older adults are majorly impacted by the seasonal flu and mortality burden falls on the world's poorest regions. As per the study, people aged 75 and older and those living in sub-Saharan Africa had the highest rates of flu-associated respiratory deaths. To combat this fatal seasonal flu, it is very important to have a strong immune system. Here are some foods that can boost your immune system to a great extent:Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, tangerine and grapefruit are quite rich in Vitamin C. Vitamin C increases the production of white blood cells in the body which ultimately build up the immune system.Broccoli is packed with essential vitamins and minerals. It is an excellent source of antioxidants and is one of the healthiest vegetables that you can put on your table. To make the most of this vegetable, it is advised to eat it in its raw form.Garlic has amazing immune-boosting properties and is very effective in fighting with chronic infections. It is a must-have for good health.Spinach is an excellent source of Iron and Vitamin C which must be included in daily diet in adequate amounts. It is packed with numerous antioxidants which boosts the immune system to a great extent.