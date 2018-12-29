These 5 Herbs May Help Boost Digestive System

Are you suffering from poor digestive health? Is bloating, acidity and constipation constantly bothering you? If yes, then it's time for you to bring a change in your lifestyle. Unhealthy lifestyle and dietary habits, hectic work schedules and lack of physical activity, all of these contribute significantly in degrading digestive health. High consumption of junk and processed food items further tends to aggravate the condition. With age, the ability of the digestive system to function efficiently also decreases, which further worsens the condition. According to Dr Rajesh Kumawat, Head - Medical Services and Clinical Development, The Himalaya Drug Company, digestive problems should not be ignored as they can cause irreversible complications in the long run. Several medicinal herbs and natural ingredients, some of which are well known and a part of Indian cuisine, can help in managing digestive problems the natural way.

Here is a list of 5 such herbs that may help boost your digestive system to a great extent:

Ginger: Ginger is one kitchen ingredient that is being used in Indian households since time immemorial. Apart from adding a unique taste to various dishes, ginger comes loaded with a host of health benefiting properties. A lot of people bring ginger to their rescue as a home remedy for indigestion as it tends to stimulate gastric acids and digestive enzymes that improve digestion.

Black Pepper: This winter spice is replete with healing properties. The presence of a compound called piperine in black pepper helps improve the absorption of nutrients. This spice improves the secretion of bile acids and thus the breakdown of foods. Apart from this, it also helps in curing flatulence and belching as it expels gas from the digestive system.

Triphala: If you are suffering from indigestion woes, then bring triphala to your rescue. This effective Ayurvedic blend of fruits of three herbs -- amla (gooseberry), haritaki (chebulic myrobalan), bibhitaki (Belleric myrobalan), triphala may help prevent the accumulation of gas in the digestive system.

Fennel Seeds: Fennel seeds, widely known as saunf, are commonly consumed after eating heavy meals, thanks to their digestive system-friendly medicinal properties. These wonder seeds act as a mouth freshener and have an antispasmodic action that helps in relaxing the contracted intestinal muscles.

Shankha Bhasma: Shankha bhasma is known to improve appetite and digestion and may help keep abdominal pain at bay. This Ayurvedic preparation is made from conch shell and can provide significant relief from digestive problems like gastritis and duodenitis.

You may bring these herbs to your rescue individually or in combination for better management of digestive issue. However, before adding anything in your diet, it is always advisable to consult your doctor for appropriate dosage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

