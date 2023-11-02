The Viral Hack Of Using Lemon Peels To Make DIY Cleanser Is Unbelievably Easy And Effective

Lemon is an excellent option to clean surfaces. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Let's talk about kitchen cleanliness! We all know that keeping the heart of our home spick and span is essential for our health and happiness. But sometimes, those commercial cleaning products can be a bit harsh, both on your wallet and the environment. Well, here's a little secret you'll love - you can make your very own kitchen cleansing spray using something you probably have in your kitchen right now: lemon peels. Yes, you heard it right - those zesty, aromatic peels you usually toss in the trash are about to become your best kitchen cleaning companion. Not only is this DIY spray eco-friendly and cost-effective, but it'll also leave your kitchen smelling wonderfully fresh and clean.

Instagram page 'creative_explained' by Armen Adamjan once again gave us a useful kitchen hack that is bound to change our kitchen cleaning game. The viral video post (with over 15 million views) shows how to make a simple DIY cleansing spray with leftover lemon peels. You can use this cleansing spray to disinfect and clean kitchen shelves, appliances like ovens and microwaves and even cookware with stubborn stains.

Can you spray lemon juice in the house?

Before we learn the recipe for our DIY cleansing spray, let's take a moment to appreciate the incredible powers of lemon peels. They're not just a tangy flavour booster for your favourite dishes or a fancy garnish for your drinks. Lemon peels are packed with natural oils and citric acid, making them excellent at cutting through grease and grime. If you are using only lemon juice and planning to discard the peels, stop! Use the peels to make this amazing homemade lemon cleansing solution that will leave your kitchen and home smelling fresh... like lemons!

Why use homemade lemon cleaning spray?

It is cheaper than store-bought cleansers.

It is free of chemicals.

It exudes a natural aroma, which is better for your lungs.

It is easy to make and avoids the waste of precious lemon peels.

How do you make homemade lemon cleaning spray?

Step 1: Start by enjoying some delicious lemons for a meal or to quench your thirst. But save those peels and slice them all.

Step 2: Stuff the sliced lemon peels into a clean, empty spray bottle.

Step 3: Fill up the spray bottle with about half a cup of white vinegar and one teaspoon of salt. The vinegar and salt will not only help to disinfect your kitchen surfaces but also enhance the cleaning power of the lemon peels.

Step 4: Add just a dash of dish soap to the spray bottle. It will lend its cleansing properties to the solution.

Step 5: Now, top off the bottle with water and give the bottle a good shake. This dilutes the vinegar and lemon mixture.

Step 6: Seal the bottle tightly and your lemony, homemade cleansing spray is now ready for action.

So, there you have it - an eco-friendly, budget-friendly, and kitchen-friendly DIY cleansing spray made from lemon peels. Bonus: it's chemical-free!

Using Your DIY Kitchen Cleansing Spray

Spray your homemade cleansing solution on countertops, sinks, stovetops, kitchen surfaces and appliances that need cleaning. You'll be amazed at how effectively it tackles grease, stains, and grime, leaving everything spotless and smelling fresh. Wipe down the surfaces with a clean cloth or paper towel, and you're good to go.