DIY Floor Cleaner: 5 Everyday Kitchen Ingredients You Can Use To Shine The Floor

Easy ways to clean floor

Home and kitchen cleaning ingredients hold a fixed spot on our monthly grocery list. Dishwashing soap, detergent, room spray, floor cleaner, and more - there are different products that help you do the job neatly. But imagine running out of floor cleaners halfway through the task! We bet, most of you have been through one such situation at some point in life. What do you do then? Do you take a pause and rush to the nearby grocery store? Or do you order online and wait for the next 10-15 minutes? In both cases, your routine gets hampered and work gets delayed. What if we say, we have an easy solution to this problem? Instead of stepping out of your house, rush to the kitchen and pick some everyday ingredients for the job. Wonder which ingredients are we talking about? Stay back and read through the article as we are going to share that soon.

Also Read: Ran Out Of Dishwashing Soap? Need To Wash Utensils Immediately? Try These 5 Kitchen Items

Here Are 5 Kitchen Ingredients You Can Use As Floor Cleaner:

1. Baking soda:

Baking soda is alkaline and has abrasive properties, which break down the greasy stains and dissolve them in water. We suggest, adding five tablespoons of baking soda to a bucket of water and cleaning the tiles with it.

2. Vinegar:

Vinegar is acidic and helps clean the stubborn stains on the floor. Mix half a cup of vinegar in a bucket of water and clean. We suggest, avoiding using vinegar regularly on tiles and marbles as the acid might lead to erosion.

3. Lemon juice:

Lemon juice is an alternative to vinegar. It not only helps clean the stubborn stains but also eliminates bacteria, leaving a fresh aroma around. Lemon juice could be an expensive option, so we suggest, mixing it with some vinegar, add to a bucket of water, and clean.

4. Salt:

Salt, especially rock salt, has antibacterial properties and works as a natural deterrent for insects like flies, mosquitoes, and various other bugs. Besides, it works as a natural exfoliator to clean the stains on the floor. Mix a handful of salt in one litre of water and clean.

5. Olive oil:

Olive oil is considered one of the best solutions for wooden flooring. It not only helps clean and polish the floor but also brings back the sheen instantly. Add a few drops of olive oil to a bucket of water and enjoy a clean and polished floor once again.

Also Read: Bye-Bye Greasy Smell! 5 Kitchen Hacks For A Fresh And Funk-Free Cooking Experience

Natural cleaning agents

DIY Floor Cleaner: Here's How To Make Natural Floor Cleaner At Home:

Now that you know about the ingredients that could be used as cleaning alternatives, how about taking things a step forward? We bring a DIY floor cleaner recipe that you can prepare and keep in store. Check out the process below:

- Take four cups of warm water.

- Add half a cup of baking soda to it.

- Add eight to 10 drops of dishwashing liquid.

- Add half a cup of lemon juice.

- Mix everything well and transfer it to a bottle.

Add around 10ml of this solution in a bucket of water and do your regular cleaning fuss-free. Try these natural alternatives and let us know which one worked the best for you.