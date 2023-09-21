The Ultimate Sugar Guide: 7 Types Of Sugar You Need To Know

Sugar is something that we use on a daily basis. (Image Credit: Istock)

Sugar is something that we use on a daily basis. Whether for adding to our cup of tea or coffee, for making desserts, for making glazes, or even for adding to cocktails, it serves multiple purposes. Not only this, but there are also different kinds of sugars on the market that are suited to each purpose. While shopping for sugar, you must've noticed several packs that come with labels such as 'demerara', 'muscovado', 'caster' sugar, and so on. This can make it quite confusing which one to choose. What is it that makes them stand apart? Let's help you out and explore these sugars in detail so that you can decide which one is most suitable for your cooking or baking needs:

Here Are 7 Different Types Of Sugar You Should Know About:

1. Granulated Sugar

Granulated sugar is the first thing that comes to mind whenever we think of sugar. Also known as white sugar, it's the most commonly used sugar for everyday cooking and baking. It has medium-sized sugar crystals that do not clump together. This makes it great for bulk handling, but not for recipes that require you to dissolve the sugar.

2. Powdered Sugar

As the name suggests, this sugar is powdered. It's simply the powdered version of granulated sugar that is ground to a smooth powder. It usually contains a small amount of cornstarch to prevent the sugar from clumping together. Powdered sugar is ideal for whipping cream and icing.

3. Caster Sugar

Caster sugar is basically granulated sugar, but with a very fine consistency. The sugar crystals are much smaller in size as compared to granulated sugar. However, they are not as fine as powdered sugar. So, caster sugar somewhat falls in the middle of both of these categories.

4. Brown Sugar

Brown sugar contains more molasses than regular white sugar. This is what gives this sugar its distinct brown colour. Brown sugar comes in two different varieties: light brown and dark brown. The lighter one contains slightly less molasses than its darker counterpart. It is ideal for use in baking and making glazes.

5. Demerara Sugar

Demerara sugar is commonly served along with tea and coffee at cafes. It has coarse granules with a light golden brown colour, which comes from the natural molasses present in it. It is minimally processed and is a good choice to make baked goods such as muffins and dry cakes.

6. Turbinado Sugar

Turbinado sugar and demerara sugar are quite similar to each other. They both have coarse granules, but turbinado sugar has slightly finer ones. It also contains less molasses, but the difference is only slight. In general, these two sugars can be used interchangeably.

7. Muscovado Sugar

Muscovado sugar is quite different from all the other types of sugars mentioned above. It has a sticky and sandy texture to it and a rich flavour of molasses. It has a toffee-like flavour and is perfect for adding to brownies and cookies. It can be used in place of brown sugar, but it has a slightly stronger flavour.

So, the next time you find yourself deciding which sugar to opt for in your cooking and baking, you'll know exactly which one to use.