The Nordic Diet: Is It Healthier Than The Mediterranean Diet?

We live in a world where numerous healthy diets (or as they claim to be) have made their way; some of them include the Mediterranean diet, DASH diet, Ketogenic diet and Blood Type diet. A new diet that's doing rounds is the Nordic diet, which is believed to be healthier than the Mediterranean diet. This new diet basking in the limelight focuses on eating plenty of plant-based foods that foster weight loss and lower blood pressure. It emphasises on the use of seasonal, healthy and regional foods. It is said that the Nordic diet is similar to that of the Mediterranean diet but is way healthier than the latter. Let's look at what makes this diet healthy and great for weight loss.

What Is The Nordic Diet?

As the name suggests, the Nordic diet includes foods that are locally sourced from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Its staples include whole-grain cereals like rye, barley and oats; berries and other fruits; vegetables, especially cabbage and root vegetables like carrots and potatoes; fatty fish like salmon and mackerel; and legumes like beans and peas. Unlike most fad diets, the Nordic diet doesn't cut on calories or ditch carbs; instead it focusses on eating more plant-based foods. This diet also recommends eating more organic produce whenever possible, choosing high quality meat but in moderation, choosing more seasonal produce, eating more wild foods, avoiding food additives and generating less waste.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises that the Nordic diet has numerous health benefits and may help prevent many diseases. This diet is said to protect against metabolic syndrome, high blood sugar, cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart diseases. Moreover, it has been said to reduce the inflammation within fat tissue that is linked to obesity-related health risks.

What Is The Difference Between The Nordic Diet And The Mediterranean Diet?

The Nordic diet and the Mediterranean diet are known to have a few similarities. Both of them include plenty of vegetables and fruits, plus focus on whole grains, nuts and seeds, pulses, seafood over meat, more home-cooked meals, and limit consumption of sugary and processed foods. The difference lies in the use of oil. The Mediterranean diet recommends using olive oil, while canola oil dominates the Nordic cuisine. Both the oils are said to have health-protective mono-unsaturated fats, which is why many health experts have deemed both the diets as equally healthy. Considering the Nordic diet may have more health benefits and is great for environment, it may rule the roost.

According to the Harvard Health Publishing by Harvard Medical School, the Nordic diet is environment friendly. Plant-based diets use fewer natural resources like fossil fuels and water and create less pollution than meat-heavy diets.

The Nordic diet is surely healthy but do consult your nutritionist or dietitian to make a diet plan that suits your body.